Greg Docherty ahead of Walsall clash: We know how much this game means

Sam Ricketts’ side welcome rivals Walsall knowing a draw or victory would consign them to League One relegation.

Rangers loanee Docherty, who scooped fans’ player of the season awards in the week, will play his 50th and final match in a successful loan spell.

And the 22-year-old Scot is desperate to end his season in Salop in the best possible way. The 10-goal midfielder insists Shrews fans understand more than the normal bragging rights are at stake – after being reminded by fans this week.

“They’re going to be throwing everything at us. We want to end the season high for fans and get the stadium rocking, I’m sure it will be,” said Docherty.

“Even from the awards the other night, the amount of people that came up and said ‘you need to do it at the weekend’. There’s pressure on us but it’s nice to go in knowing our fate is sealed and we could end on such a positive.

“The players know what’s at stake, how Walsall are going to be absolutely ready for this.

“We’ll be ready. We’ll prepare well. It shows the manager has had us in on a normal week, how seriously we’re taking this.

“We’re preparing as normal as we should be.”

Docherty was an unused substitute in the reverse 0-0 draw at the Banks’s Stadium in September.

He added: “It was quite tasty, we were getting a bit from the dugout that day.

“I was itching to get on, I knew it was a game I loved to be involved in.

“I know it’ll be feisty because of what’s at stake with Walsall’s fate not being in their hands.”