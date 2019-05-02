Bernard McNally: What better way to end a tough season for Shrewsbury Town?

What a nice feeling it was when safety was mathematically sealed on Sunday afternoon at the Ricoh Arena, writes Bernard McNally.

We knew beforehand, thanks to goal difference, that we were OK with two games left – but it’s nice to have it done and dusted.

It wasn’t in any thrilling style, but Sam Ricketts knew his team only needed a point from a lively Coventry team and the vocal away following was rewarded late on.

Fejiri Okenabirhie has had a great season and it was fitting he netted the decisive goal.

What a massive game it is for Town against Walsall on Saturday evening.

I’m really looking forward to coming to the Meadow to see us end the season in memorable style.

Sam will want to end his first season with us on the right note. What better way than the chance to doom your rivals?

If Shrews get a result it will see the Saddlers relegated to League Two.

That will certainly give Town fans a cracking memory at the end of an inconsistent season full of ups and downs. The players need to be up for it and match Walsall’s attitude because they will certainly be up for it.

The pubs in and around Shrewsbury will be heaving ahead of the game with the visitors only coming a short way along the M54.

Hopefully the weather is scorching and it can be an occasion to savour.

I’ve seen a few notes of caution about supporters’ behaviour and let’s hope that both sets of fans remember to keep it civil. Hopefully there is a suitable police presence!

One thing I am really looking forward to seeing is Greg Docherty in the blue and amber of Town one final time.

He has been a pleasure to watch this season. With energy like the Duracell bunny, he has been the centre-point of most that has been good this season.

Once again loans are a big factor in a club like ours doing well. The move to bring in Tyrese Campbell at the end of January was astute and definitely helped us over the line to safety.

But I have a feeling Greg will go on and have a good career, be it at Rangers or elsewhere. Town fans will not miss too much about this season. It was a good chance for us to build on the successes last season but for one reason or another it hasn’t transpired.

At least we are safe from the drop, which is more than can be said for our final-day visitors, and we can began thinking about next season. Who knows – with the right results on Saturday we can finish as high as 13th!

Sam will already have plans in place for how he wants his team and squad to look next season, the types of players we will see through the door.

I hope we can enjoy a few more wins next season and be looking up the table rather than nervously over our shoulders.