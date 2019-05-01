Shrewsbury Town duo Ollie Norburn and Shaun Whalley can relate to each other

Popular long-serving Town attacker Whalley, 31, last week gave an interview with mental health website The Mind Map where he opened up on a past of drink and gambling.

Liverpudlian Whalley also revealed how he spent a night in a prison cell while playing for Luton after an alleged assault for which no charges were brought.

But the speedster has turned his life and career around after settling down and has become a firm fans’ favourite in his four years at Shrewsbury – last week extending his stay for another two years by signing a new deal.

Town midfielder Norburn, who has been a regular and Shrews’ stand-in skipper in the second part of this season, also has a chequered past involving some difficult times when he left home to play as a young professional.

“I read Shaun’s article,” said 26-year-old Norburn, who hails from Manchester. “Me and Shaun are similar, very similar.

“We’ve had similar pasts, similar lives right now, we’ve both got children and missus in our lives which have both massively helped us.

“And we’re both similar players when we cross that white line, we’re probably different to what we are off the pitch.

“He’s a winner and gives 110 per cent.

“I’m delighted that he’s staying, he’s a massive player. I’m sure a lot of other clubs would have been looking and analysing Shaun’s situation.

“If he was a few years younger I would’ve thought he’d have gone on to play at a higher level because he’s that good.

“But it’s a massive boost for the club that he’s signed, one I’m happy with because we do a lot of travelling in together.

“He’s my car school buddy and he’s a top man. I read the piece and it was interesting.”

Town’s on-loan Rangers midfielder recently revealed his surprise that Whalley has not played at a higher level in his career.

But Norburn believes players’ paths are set for a particular reason.

“It does surprise me but everything happens for a reason I think,” added Norburn. “If you read Shaun’s piece, he’s an honest guy and he can be honest about what has gone on in his previous life.

“He made a few mistakes when he was younger but there’s no doubts about it he’s got on the right path and it shows every time he goes on the pitch.

“Time is more on my side than what it is with Shaun, yes!

“We are very similar, I can relate to him a lot.”