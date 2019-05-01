Menu

Greg Docherty cleans up at Shrewsbury Town fans' awards night

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Loanee Greg Docherty was the big winner at Shrewsbury Town In the Community supporters’ end of season awards.

Barry Davies presents Greg Docherty with his OSC Player of the Year trophy. Pic: Carl Jones

The Rangers midfielder was voted player of the year by the Away Travel Club, the Family Stand and the Official Supporters’ Club.

He picked up his trophies as Sam Ricketts’ first-team squad attended last night’s ceremony at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Docherty has been a big hit since arriving from Ibrox and his 10 goals have played a key part in Shrewsbury preserving their League One status.

The OSC young player of the year went to Ryan Sears, who picked up the same award from the Super Blues.

The 20-year-old’s awards come just days after he was ruled out for up to nine months with a serious knee injury.

Defender James Bolton scooped the goal of the season honour for his effort in the FA Cup third-round replay at Stoke.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
