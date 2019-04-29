Walsall have sold out away allocation for crunch final day relegation clash at Shrewsbury Town

Rivals Walsall need a win – or draw and overturn a goal difference of three if Plymouth lose to Scunthorpe – to have any chance at avoiding relegation.

Sam Ricketts' Salop secured their place in League One with a point earned in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Coventry.

And the Saddlers, under interim chief and former Shrews man Martin O'Connor, will be backed by a sell-out 1,600 away end at the Meadow in what many fans had billed a nervy end to the season with both clubs battling the drop this term.

Many Shrewsbury fans are determined to see their side end the season on a high by winning the game to condemn Walsall to relegation to League Two. The 5.30pm kick-off is also likely to welcome a boosted home attendance.