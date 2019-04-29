Advertising
Walsall have sold out away allocation for crunch final day relegation clash at Shrewsbury Town
Walsall have announced they have sold out their 1,600 allocation for the weekend's League One final day at Shrewsbury Town's Montgomery Waters Meadow.
Rivals Walsall need a win – or draw and overturn a goal difference of three if Plymouth lose to Scunthorpe – to have any chance at avoiding relegation.
Sam Ricketts' Salop secured their place in League One with a point earned in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Coventry.
And the Saddlers, under interim chief and former Shrews man Martin O'Connor, will be backed by a sell-out 1,600 away end at the Meadow in what many fans had billed a nervy end to the season with both clubs battling the drop this term.
Many Shrewsbury fans are determined to see their side end the season on a high by winning the game to condemn Walsall to relegation to League Two. The 5.30pm kick-off is also likely to welcome a boosted home attendance.
