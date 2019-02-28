Dave Edwards ready to fight for place in Shrewsbury Town team

The returning Salop star is back available for Saturday’s crunch clash against League One basement boys AFC Wimbledon.

The 33-year-old has been suspended for three matches after his red card at Bristol Rovers having recovered from a groin injury on his Town return.

“I’m available for selection! It’s good the boys got a couple of wins to ease the pressure ahead of a couple of big games,” said Edwards at last night’s opening of Smithy’s Bar at the Community Football Hub at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

“If I can get on the pitch to progress then I’ll be really happy. I need to get back playing, force my way into the team, play as many games as I can before the end of the season.”

Edwards, who was former Wolves team-mate Ricketts’ first signing as Town manager, feels Town are beginning to find their feet under the new boss and show signs of the manager’s ethos.

“I do feel for the manager, it’s been quite a tough start, with the good results under Danny Coyne and Eric Ramsay,” he added.

“For the first time against Doncaster we saw how he wants to play.

“We’ve worked a lot on making us solid defensively and more recently we’ve been working on the attacking style and I think it’s starting to show.”