Shrewsbury 2 Doncaster 0 - Report

Two first-half goals from Josh Laurent and Tyrese Campbell - the Stoke loanee’s third goal in three games - were enough for Sam Ricketts’ side who climbed up to 17th in League One.

It was four games unbeaten for Salop who looked a classy and exciting attacking outlet in the first half as they blew sixth-placed Doncaster away.

Grant McCann’s visitors responded after the break but Shrewsbury defended superbly - with more than their slice of luck - to record a first league clean sheet in seven attempts.

The Montgomery Waters Meadow crowd was bouncing and in buoyant mood at the way Ricketts’ men have turned things around and put a five point gap between themselves and the drop zone.

And Town will be aiming for even more joy as they welcome basement boys AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Ricketts made four changes to the side that won for the first time in 10 league outings at Peterborough four days earlier.

Left wing-back Ryan Haynes played for the first time since the FA Cup fourth round clash at Molineux having overcome a foot injury, Scott Golbourne was left out of the 18.

James Bolton returned to the XI for Omar Beckles, who dropped to the bench. Ricketts was keen to ensure the pacy Ro-Shaun Williams and Haynes marshalled dangerous Doncaster flyer Mallik Wilks.

There were also returns for popular midfield and forward duo Greg Docherty and Fejiri Okenabirhie.

Scot Docherty had fully recovered from the worrying eye injury sustained at Bristol Rovers earlier this month while Okenabirhie - who had an injection in his foot last week - started for the first time in three games.

They were in for the suspended Ollie Norburn, serving his one-match ban for last Saturday’s red card, and Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

Shrews had managed back-to-back league wins just once before this season, but knew a win in their game in hand tonight could lift them to 17th.

There was plenty of anticipation to see this attacking Town team in full flight and they didn’t disappoint early on.

Docherty shot at Marco Marosi in the first minute and Town did not let up.

Okenabirhie will be disappointed he didn’t pull the trigger earlier after turning his defender following a lovely flowing Shrewsbury move.

Town were fortunate to escape as Doncaster broke and Tyler Smith lashed off-target from inside the box. Luke Waterfall was booked for a late challenge shortly after, meaning he faced 80 minutes walking a tightrope.

But Doncaster chances were at a premium and Shrews looked in superb shape.

In-form Stoke hot-shot Tyrese Campbell showed his exciting potential with a lightning 70-yard sprint down the left of the Meadow pitch before lashing inches wide at the near post.

Seconds later Okenabirhie rolled defender Tom Anderson and, from a right angle, rolled wide of the far post.

Then, at the end of an action-packed 15 minutes, busy Slovakian keeper Marosi made a stunning one-handed save to deny Campbell.

But Donny simply couldn’t stem the tide. A half-cleared corner dropped to Laurent on the left corner of the box who, after an air-shot with his left, curled a sumptuous finish into the far corner with his right foot.

It was a well-deserved Shrewsbury lead.

Understandably McCann’s men improved. Ali Crawford’s rising shot was straight at Steve Arnold and Town repelled everything else.

The Meadow was in fine voice with exciting onlookers enjoying what was on show. Town weren’t done for the half as, with 10 minutes left, they doubled their lead.

Haynes worked it to Docherty and the midfielder’s slide rule pass played Campbell in on goal and the hot-shot showed more ice-cool composure to finish.

One sour note was Anthony Grant picking up a yellow card, the 10th of his league season, meaning an impending ban.

McCann will have demanded a vast improvement and his players came out fighting. Shrewsbury emerged from the break in a lull and were almost made to pay. Twenty-two goal John Marquis fired over before Wilks shot at Arnold.

Town worked their way back into it but the visitors were unquestionably in the ascendancy. Rovers were lively between Marquis and Wilks but Shrews stood firm.

A couple of brave and committed blocks kept the promotion-hunters at bay. McCann was left hopping mad and the refusal of a Waterfall handball and he was booked by referee Matthew Donohue.

Ricketts brought on Ryan Sears for Okenabirhie with 20 minutes remaining in a bid to shore his side up.

Doncaster really began to turn the screw in the final 10 minutes and, somehow, Town’s clean sheet remained intact as the goal led a charmed life.

Ricketts’ men - somehow - twice cleared off the line first from an Andy Butler header then the resulting scramble. Seconds later sub Kieran Sadlier’s corner was cleared off the line by Luke Waterfall before Sadlier scooped over from six yards.

With Shrews defence bordering on a feeling of invincibility yet another was cleared off the line before Arnold’s scooped save.

Sub Stefan Payne did sky a chance to make it three late on but Town did not need a third and are now sitting pretty in 17th having found real momentum.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-1-2):

Arnold; Bolton, Waterfall ©, Williams; Whalley (Gilliead, 81), Laurent, Grant, Haynes; Docherty; Okenabirhie, Campbell (Payne, 64).

Subs not used: Charles-Cook (gk), Sadler, Beckles, Sears, Amadi-Holloway.

Doncaster Rovers (4-3-3):

Marosi; Lewis, Downing, Anderson (Butler, 28), Andrew; Whiteman, Rowe ©, Crawford (Sadlier, 79); Wilks, Marquis, Smith (Coppinger, 45).

Subs not used: Jones (gk), Blair, May, Greaves.

Referee: Matthew Donohue

Attendance: 5,394 (357 Doncaster fans)