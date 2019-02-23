Shrewsbury comment: Is it time that Town take off the handbrake and really go for broke?

But draws aren’t going to keep Shrewsbury Town in League One. Sam Ricketts’ side soon need to take off the handbrake.

On the face of it, for a Shrewsbury team in less of a precarious position, a score draw at Bristol Rovers and against a side relegated from the Championship in Burton is no mean feat.

However, draws are deceptive. They can lure you into a false sense of security. I am not suggesting Ricketts’ men have played badly in the last two games. They have defended badly.

Yes, you can take belief from not being on the end of defeat after defeat. It does mean you are, at least, contesting games.

But the reward isn’t sufficient. One-point hauls will do little to help, even in the way the wrong end of League One currently lies with such little breathing space separating struggling teams.

Town need no telling about draws this season. With 12 stalemates from 32 league attempts means, under John Askey and Ricketts this season, Salop have drawn 37.5 per cent of their fixtures.

Only Sunderland (with 14) have drawn more. And that is because teams, such as Town, raise their game and implement a gameplan for trips to the Stadium of Light.

Too many draws are the reason that the Black Cats find themselves outside the top two and, more pressingly, why Salop are in the bottom four.

Advertising

When you include that there have been too few victories – Town haven’t won in the league since before Christmas – then it’s a recipe for disaster.

Oddly, but according to basic mathematics, you would take a win and a defeat over two draws. It would be more of a boost to Town’s survival hopes.

Ricketts admitted as much himself this week. He said: “Wins will be the big difference because it’s the added two points on from drawing.

“You don’t ever want to lose but in a way you’re nearly better off win-lose-win-lose than drawing too many.”

Advertising

So can Town be more ambitious, brave and gung-ho in games from here on in?

You could argue they probably should. However, there is also an argument that could bite them on the behind.

Shrewsbury need to win matches. If they have to sacrifice the idea of ‘defending’ in later games to score the required goals then they absolutely must do that.

If it means winning 3-2, 4-3 or whatever during the final games of the season then, of course, Town must do that.

But that would be a serious test of Town’s – admittedly attractive – firepower, although they have struggled to score three goals in a game this season.

Ricketts has given little signs away of wanting to go ‘gung-ho’. Instead he has lamented his defence following the last couple of games, particularly Burton, where the defending for the Brewers’ equaliser was embarrassing.

The Town boss instead wants ‘zeros and ones’ in the goals against column.

Shrewsbury need to show more ambition in the remaining games, particularly at home.

The next Montgomery Waters Meadow fixture, as an example, is the visit of Doncaster on Tuesday. Town’s crucial game in hand. Donny have showed they are more than capable this season and have talented attackers. But Shrews cannot settle for a point.

The 1-1 draw against Burton last week left Town fans feeling confused at the lack of second-half intent. The Brewers were there to be got at and Salop were cautious and edgy when they didn’t need to be. The handbrake was on.

Ricketts must ease it off, otherwise Town will stall and not get out of trouble.