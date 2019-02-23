Peterborough United 1 Shrewsbury Town 2 - Report and pictures

Both sides finished the game with 10 men after former Shrewsbury loanee Ivan Toney handled on the goal line for Ollie Norburn to smack in a penalty to draw Shrews level on half hour.

Jason Naismith had given the promotion-chasing hosts a 10-minute lead heading in from a free-kick as Town conceded another poor goal.

Sam Ricketts’ men were ahead by the 36th minute as Tyrese Campbell netted a beauty for his second goal in two games. A stunning first-time curled finish as Town went over to celebrate in the dugout.

The visitors looked comfortable with the one-man advantage but captain Norburn was sent off just after the hour, meaning a more even and nervy end to the contest.

Town have suffered woe after woe on the road this season and the 300 travelling Salopians enjoyed this sunny day in Cambridgeshire as they eased relegation fears with a massive three points.

Ricketts’ first away league win was enough to lift Shrews from 21st to 19th in the division, crucially two points above the drop zone. It was their first league win in ten games.

Town defended their narrow lead well late on, albeit Darren Ferguson’s Peterborough were poor in the final third. It was edgy until the end, as Ryan Tafazolli headed at Steve Arnold to force a save in the fifth minute of four added on, but the visitors held on.

Salop begin a monumental week in their search for survival with a win, with the visits of Doncaster and basement boys AFC Wimbledon to come to Montgomery Waters Meadow in the next seven days.

Analysis

Ricketts sprang a surprise by leaving out right-sided defender James Bolton, as Josh Laurent earned a re-call to the starting XI after a minor injury.

Impressive new signing Ro-Shaun Williams took Bolton’s place at right-back, with Luke Waterfall, Omar Beckles and Scott Beckles making up Town’s back four as Ricketts changed his formation.

The other change from last week’s 1-1 draw against Burton was Aaron Amadi-Holloway in for Alex Gilliead, who didn’t make the 18. It was Welsh striker Amadi-Holloway’s first league start since January 12. He partnered Tyrese Campbell.

Town fielded a strong bench, with Mat Sadler, the returning Greg Docherty, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Bolton and Stefan Payne all options for the visitors.

The visitors’ two top scorers started on the subs bench as Shrews hunted for just a second win in 15 at Peterborough.

Shrewsbury’s away form this season has made for sorry reading, with the November trip to AFC Wimbledon their sole success.

Promotion-hunting Peterborough, by contrast, have been poor in front of their own fans. Darren Ferguson’s men were 15th in the home league table before kick-off.

They had struggled in front of relegation-threatened opposition on home soil this season.

In the surprising spring sunshine, the opening exchanges of the game felt like a late, end of season match.

After conceding poor goals in recent games Ricketts’ team could ill-afford to do so again here. They cleared their first set-piece cross but came a cropper after just 10 minutes.

Marcus Maddison’s free-kick from the right was attacked by right-back Naismith who overpowered his marker to glance a firm header into the far corner across Steve Arnold.

The marking was ‘tighter’ that recent goals conceded against Bristol Rovers and Burton but it wasn’t good enough.

Amadi-Holloway and Whalley were trying to combine for the latter to cross as Town attacked but with little penetration.

Remarkably Naismith helped over from the next free-kick after Shrews had switched off before midfielder Joe Ward hammered a low shot not far wide from distance.

The visitors were second best after the first quarter. Ricketts and head of performance Jon Pitts were unimpressed with the officials. Referee Kevin Johnson came into the dugout to issue them a word of warning.

Town were earning their own fair share of set-pieces and a corner got them back in the game on half hour.

Golbourne’s right-sided corner finds Waterfall at the back post, the big defender headed down into the box and Beckles turned it home into the net - it seemed, before Toney beat the ball off the line with his right hand.

It felt instinctive but the ex-Town forward’s reactions were a clear dismissal. He was flashed a red card and travelling Salopians enjoyed singing ‘one Ivan Toney’ at their former loanee.

Up stepped regularly penalty taker Norburn to hammer in low from 12 yards. His eighth goal of the season and one that meant a lot after tough personal news.

It became a different game 11 against 10 as the home crowd reacted angrily to Town’s equaliser.

Ferguson made an attacking sub in Matt Godden for Lee Tomlin but the 10 men could not stem the blue and amber tide. The hosts had a long hour to see out a man down.

Shrews were handed a free-kick 30 yards out - fortunately having survived an Amadi-Holloway handball - as Shaun Whalley was clipped.

With Posh expected a cross or shot, Whalley slipped a little ball into the totally unmarked Campbell, on the right side of the box, and the Stoke loanee bent a beautiful first-time finish with his gifted left foot in off the far post.

It was a stunning moment of finishing from Tyrese - one dad Kevin would’ve been proud of.

There was real meaning in the celebration as Town’s ranks went to celebrate in the dugout.

The atmosphere in the stands was becoming pretty volatile, mostly due to the 10 yards of space Campbell had a in the box to score.

Peterborough were making it so easy for their opposition. Ferguson’s men had dropped right off, giving Town the freedom of the ABAX Stadium to knock it around, which they did with confidence.

There remained a note of warning for Town as Ryan Tafazolli climbed above Waterfall to head at Arnold in the last kick of the first half. But Salop went into the break 18th in the live league table.

Posh made a tactical change at half-time, operating with wing-backs and a back three instead of the midfield diamond they began with.

But the pattern of play didn’t change. Town remained in control of possession and looked like they were gaining confidence with every passing minute.

Skipper Norburn had just zipped a low, swerving effort across goal from distance before he was given his marching orders to level the playing field.

The midfielder can have no complaints after collecting his second yellow card in eight minutes.

The first was a trip and the second, on 63 minutes, was a flying lunge on Ward and a clear second caution. It left Town with a much tougher task on their hands to see out the lead.

Some good bits of defending from centre-halves Waterfall and Beckles helped snuff out Posh threat as the home players and their fans had their tails up. Maddison was proving a tricky customer and whipping in some fine crosses.

Ricketts adjusted after Town’s dismissal. He sent Docherty on for Campbell, Bolton for Whalley and Okenabirhie for Amadi-Holloway.

In an even field the hosts were, understandably, committing more men forward. It was leaving gaps for Shrewsbury to exploit.

The extremely busy Anthony Grant cracked the post at the home of his former club. The closest he has come to a Shrewsbury goal, having never scored for Posh.

Arnold kept his side ahead after recovering well from spilling a free-kick to save point-blank from Naismith.

Balls into the box kept coming but Salop saw them out with relative ease, while Arnold was not massively stretched in the final exchanges.

The three points were absolutely crucial in Town’s bid for League One safety.

Key moments

10 - Goal Peterborough. Marcus Maddison’s free-kick is attacked by Jason Naismith and headed in across goal. Poor goal to concede.

14 - Naismith again attacks a free-kick but this time helps over.

29 - Ivan Toney red card! Former Town striker handles on the line to clear Omar Beckles’ effort after Luke Waterfall had headed down. Had to be dismissed as referee Kevin Johnson awards penalty.

30 - Goal Town. Ollie Norburn smacks it in low for his eighth goal of the season. 1-1.

36 - GOAL Shrews! Tyrese Campbell with a stunning first-time curling effort with his left footed from a quickly-taken free-kick. Delightful finish.

39 - Campbell could have had another! Lobs the keeper Conor O’Malley but Posh recover and clear his angled effort off the line.

63 - Red card Norburn. Second yellow inside eight minute for a crunching foul on Joe Ward.

77 - Anthony Grant hits the post with shot from inside Posh box.

78 - Big save from Steve Arnold to deny Naismith after the keeper had originally spilled a free-kick.

Teams

Peterborough United (4-4-2 diamond):

O’Malley; Naismith, Tafazolli, White, Denton; Woodyard © (Reed, 55); Ward, Dempsey (Stevens, 84), Tomlin (Godden, 30); Toney, Maddison.

Subs not used: Chapman (gk), Cooke, Bennett, Cooper.

Shrewsbury Town (4-3-3):

Arnold; Williams, Waterfall, Beckles, Golbourne; Whalley (Bolton, 69), Laurent, Norburn ©, Grant, Campbell (Docherty, 64); Amadi-Holloway (Okenabirhie, 73).

Subs not used: Mitchell (gk), Sadler, Sears, Payne.

Referee: Kevin Johnson

Attendance: 6,262

Star man: Luke Waterfall. Defended well

Position in the table: 19th (36 points from 33 games)