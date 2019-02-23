Boss Sam Ricketts insists Shrewsbury Town fight will help him learn

Ricketts’ quest to turn around faltering Town went to promotion-chasing Peterborough today. Shrews, without a win in nine, have won just once on the road all season.

Town, in 21st, have 14 league games remaining to climb out of the bottom four in what is a tight bottom section of the table.

Ricketts, who joined from National League Wrexham at the beginning of December, has won two games from 17 at Town. He insists he is relishing the challenge of lifting his side from the mire and feels he will be better for it.

“It certainly is a challenge. I enjoy a challenge – I would never back down from anything,” said the Town chief.

“It’s hard work but this is how you learn, improve and get better.

“Every manager goes through a spell, or is going to go through numerous spells over your career where you’re not winning the games you should be or you want to be.

“It’s just a question of perseverance and trusting what you’re trying to do and keep going.”

Ricketts, who began his management career last summer, won 13, drew seven and lost three of his 23 games at The Racecourse.

“It’s certainly not easy,” he added. “Only so many teams can get promoted every year, everyone wants to be at the top but ultimately there’s going to be teams who don’t achieve what they want to.

“Then it’s a question of making sure you’re resolute and you keep going, keep trying to improve, with that should come the performance and results.”

The former Wolves and Wales stopper continued: “Everyone’s still learning, you never stop learning whatever you do, until the day you stop.

“I’ve learned plenty since my time here and plenty since the start of the season. But that’s not only football, it’s every job.”