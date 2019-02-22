Menu

Tickets still available for Shrewsbury Town In The Community's launch of new Smithy's Bar

By Lewis Cox

Shrewsbury Town In The Community are officially launching their new supporters' bar next week.

Some of the famous Town commentary on the walls at Smithy's Bar

A shot of the new kitted-out bar

'Smithy's Bar', named after the late Chris Smith, who sadly died in 2017, has opened on the Montgomery Waters Meadow site.

The facility, situated in the former Powerleague bar area, was in use for last weekend's home match against Burton.

The club's community partners and the Supporters' Parliament are keen to pack out the bar next Wednesday, February 27 – where returning Town midfielder Dave Edwards will be in conversation with Radio Shropshire's Stuart Dunn.

Tickets are £5 and available from the community hub next to the stadium. Tickets are selling quickly but there are still some available for the event which is a 7pm arrival for 7.30pm start.

The evening will also consist of a raffle and auction of Shrewsbury Town memorabilia to raise funds for Shrewsbury Town In The Community.

Through the Supporters' Parliament, Shrewsbury Town held a vote for fans to decide the name of the bar, which is open to supporters both before and after matches.

The old bar has been refurbished, with old Town shirts on the walls alongside famous quotes from commentators that have marked great Shrewsbury moments.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
