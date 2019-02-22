Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town can pile on Peterborough pain

Town head to London Road tomorrow in search of a crucial three points to end their nine-game winless run in League One.

Darren Ferguson’s hosts scraped a narrow win at strugglers Oxford last week, their first success in seven – and have won just four from 17 league games, a run that brought on the sacking of Steve Evans.

Town’s relegation rivals Plymouth, Bristol Rovers and Scunthorpe have all enjoyed success against seventh-placed Peterborough in recent weeks.

Asked if his side can use that as a confidence boost, Ricketts said: “Yes, of course we can.

“There is no-one unbeatable in this league. You look at Portsmouth, top of the table and everybody thinks they’ll stay there, and they’re 3-0 up against Southend and it ends 3-3.

“No team is unbeatable. It’s a relatively open league in that respect, nobody’s is running away with it in any way.

“You can see the better teams, probably Luton are the best we’ve faced, but ultimately it’s pretty even where anyone can beat anyone.”

Shrewsbury, 21st in League One, can climb out of the bottom four with a victory in Cambridgeshire, knowing they play their game in hand on fellow relegation battlers on Tuesday as Doncaster visit.

Ricketts stresses that his side should not be lacking in confidence despite their plight.

He added: “We go knowing we’re capable of winning the game.

“We’ve shown it many times in performances. In the Cup it’s led to wins, but in the league it’s been more draws.

“The players have shown it against very good sides, but sometimes lacked a bit of self-belief. They’ve shown they can play well when the odds are against them.

“I’m not overly concerned. it’s just reminded them ‘you’re capable of this’.”