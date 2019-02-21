Josh Laurent and Greg Docherty give Sam Ricketts and Shrewsbury Town an injury boost

The midfield duo's return comes as a big boost to boss Sam Ricketts who is out to record a first league win in 10 games.

Docherty has been sidelined for a fortnight with a nasty eye injury which required a week's bed-rest, but the Scot has returned to training at Sundorne and will be assessed before the trip to Cambridgeshire with a view to being involved.

Laurent missed last Saturday's home 1-1 draw against Burton with an ankle injury but has shaken off that knock. The pair were badly missed as Shrews suffered a midfield injury-crisis last time out with Dave Edwards (suspended) and Romain Vincelot (knee) also missing.

"Everyone should be pretty much back in," said Ricketts. "Greg Docherty has just started light training, we'll assess him.

"Josh Laurent is back in training. Apart from that – while there's the long-term injuries – that's pretty much it."

Ricketts had insisted Shrewsbury needed to be cautious with Docherty's eye injury, sustained a fortnight ago at Bristol Rovers, with focus on his long-term wellbeing.

"Long-term he's been given the all-clear. He had to have seven or eight days bed-rest but has been given the all-clear to step back into training which we're gradually doing slowly but surely," he added.

"We're just making sure we ease him back in to make sure there's no long-term problems but also physically and mentally."