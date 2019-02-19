Shrewsbury talking points as wait for a league win goes on

Saturday's 1-1 draw with Burton Albion means it in nine without league success for Salop, who remain 22nd in League One.

1 INJURIES AND SUSPENSIONS

Town finished January extremely well-stocked in midfield and it is a real case of irony that Sam Ricketts was scratching around for midfielders.

Romain Vincelot (knee), Greg Docherty (eye), Josh Laurent (ankle) and Dave Edwards (suspended) were all missing, meaning Alex Gilliead had to play in an unfamiliar central midfield position – and struggled.

It is tough luck that so many midfielders go down with injuries and Town could have scarcely done with Edwards’ red card. Players are needed back for Peterborough.

Greg Docherty has missed the last two games with an eye injury (AMA)

2 SCHOOLBOY DEFENDING

The manager will be ripping his hair out at the way his side have defended in recent weeks.

The goals conceded at Bristol Rovers and against Burton have been things you see on a park pitch at a weekend, where opposition attackers have been afforded all the space in the world to head home.

There is only so much management can do about that, but it is their job to coach the defenders on the training pitch to eradicate those errors, or select players who will ensure that defensive woes won’t continue.

Steve Arnold has been offered little protection from crosses by his defenders (AMA)

3 SELECTIONS AND SUBSTITUTES

There were raised eyebrows as the team news came out before kick-off against Burton. Skipper Mat Sadler was left out for Luke Waterfall and 14-goal top scorer Fejiri Okenabirhie was dropped.

Both were a surprise, the manager gave his reasons for the omission and – in Okenabirhie’s case – a late introduction from the bench.

Only Ricketts knows how fit the players are, how they trained in the week, but with Town needing a goal at home to climb out of the drop zone, leaving the top scorer on the bench for so long seems curious.

Top scorer Fejiri Okenabirhie started from the bench against the Brewers (AMA)

4 CONFIDENCE AND BELIEF

It is worrying, but understanding, that the Town players are lacking in confidence and playing with an edginess, because of the run of results and position in the league.

Momentum and confidence go hand-in-hand and Town have been able to build up little of that since Ricketts’ appointment.

Goals change things and, had Shrews held on to their lead for longer than three minutes against Burton, fans and players may have relaxed and Salop could have netted a crucial second. Ricketts has called for calm.

Boss Sam Ricketts needs to drill confidence and belief into his ranks (AMA)

5 WORRIED SUPPORTERS

A smattering of boos greeted the full-time whistle on Saturday while messageboards were full of angry and worried fans concerned with the team’s run of no wins in nine games and one win in 12.

Fans have a right to be concerned with the way form is heading and it is difficult for them to take crumbs of comfort from how tight the League One table remains.

The pressure will only ease up on Town’s management when wins start. Peterborough and Doncaster, seventh and sixth, are next, before rock-bottom AFC Wimbledon.