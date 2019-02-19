First Shrewsbury Town goal was a family affair for Tyrese Campbell

The Stoke City loanee opened his Town goalscoring account with the first league goal of his career in the 1-1 draw against Burton.

With former Arsenal and Everton frontman Kevin Campbell watching on from the stands at Montgomery Waters Meadow, Campbell Junior, 19, showed ice-cool composure to edge his new side ahead.

Campbell, alongside top scorer Fejiri Okenabirie, are tasked with scoring the goals to lift Sam Ricketts’ side out of the League One bottom four.

The striker, who netted two FA Cup goals for the Potters against Town in round three, said: “The manager’s obviously seen what I can do against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

“He just said ‘listen, keep doing that, but do it for us now instead of Stoke!’ I said ‘yes, no problem’.

“At Stoke we played in the Checkatrade and I had a couple of games in the first team. You’ve got to get used to it, I can’t say ‘it’ll take me a few weeks’. You have to get on with it, or you crumble.

“He (Ricketts) put faith in me to start me and I’m thankful for that. I just hope I can repay his faith and score some goals.”

Tyrese’s first league goal comes 13 years and five days after Kevin’s final effort, on February 11, 2006. That was Campbell Senior’s 88th league goal – he notched 166 in total over a fine 19-year career.

“He tries to come to every game,” added Campbell on the influence of his dad, who played at Town’s Gay Meadow for Arsenal in an FA Cup fifth round 1-0 win in 1991.

“If I ask him for advice (he’ll give it), but he doesn’t really put too much pressure on me and bombard me with stuff, he lets me play my own game.

“If I need anything I and ask and I know he’ll give it me.

“It was a good moment for the family on Saturday.”