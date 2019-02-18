Shrewsbury Town steward who helped disabled Luton fan overwhelmed by support

When Loviu Ngozulu noticed teenager George Barnard was struggling to get back to his wheelchair after joining his friends to cheer Luton’s goal earlier this month, he went over to give him a helping hand.

As two more goals went in for the away team Loviu was there with an extended arm to help the 19-year-old to the barriers and back.

His actions were photographed and a post on social media went viral with thousands praising Loviu for his actions.

But the shy 26-year-old steward was so surprised by the attention he received he was worried that there might be unwelcome repercussions and didn't look at all the social media comments, until friends reassured him that people were just wanting to thank him.

It is only in the last couple of days that he has looked as his messages.

"I just want to thank everyone who has been kind enough to get in touch or comment, I really appreciate it," he said.

"When I saw the guy wanting to celebrate with the other Luton fans I thought, as long as he is with me no-one will challenge him. I offered him my arm and we went from there. We were chatting, he is a really cool guy."

Loviu said his view was that he was just doing his job and it was all part of the customer service.

"It was no big deal. Being nice is not exceptional, it's just normal. What has been nice is that it has helped give steward a better name show that we are not just stereotypes."

"People can be a bit rowdy and sometimes we have to deal with that. But most of the time we are there to help people look for their seat and give them any help they need."

The steward, who works in event management said he had been thrilled to be named Shrewsbury Town's man of the match.