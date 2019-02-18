Sam Ricketts: Shrewsbury Town are lacking in belief

Struggling Town made it nine League One matches without success with a 1-1 home draw against Burton to remain in the bottom four.

Ricketts’ side edged ahead early on but couldn’t hold on to a lead for the second game running as the Brewers pegged them back just three minutes later. The boss revealed he attempted to raise the spirits of his players at half-time as their confidence took a dent following the equaliser.

“I think a little bit of confidence and belief is (lacking) in there,” said Ricketts. “I think we looked a bit edgy coming to half-time because of conceding.

“We kind of mumbled our way to half-time and we looked edgy.

“I spoke at half-time and said ‘lads, relax, we’re 1-1. There’s nothing wrong with 1-1’.

“Yes we want to be in front, and we should have been if we defend the cross better, but you have to relax and play football.

“We did look edgy, that’s the stage of the season we’re at, where we are in the league.

“That’s why I can’t thank the supporters enough. They really got behind the players, you can see they’re on edge.”

Advertising

Town’s last league win came before Christmas, a 1-0 Montgomery Waters Meadow victory over Coventry. They have since drawn five and lost four in nine.

Ricketts feels that, when his side end their drought and secure a vital three points, it will lead to more victories.

“It’s not through lack of effort – nobody wasn’t trying or anything like that – it’s just confidence,” the boss added.

“Hopefully they get confidence from the draw, not as much as if they’d have won the game, they have to keep that desire and commitment going into all the games. The wins will come and, once you get one, let’s hope they’re like buses then.”

Advertising

Ricketts continued: “It’s definitely natural. You see it from the teams at the top when they’re pushing for promotion. They get nervy and edgy as well, different pressures.

“We have our pressures here, we know where we’re at. We know what we need to do. We’re trying to play a way which will get us results. Not a great spectacle, but we need to be resolute to get results.”

“We’ve been close now. That’s two games we’ve gone up and need to be keeping clean sheets to win the game.”