Shrewsbury 1 Burton 1 - Report and pictures

Stoke loanee Tyrese Campbell’s first goal for Shrewsbury after just eight minutes was cancelled out 180 seconds later by Burton Albion’s David Templeton.

Sam Ricketts’ side were again unable to hold on to a lead in what was a decent spectacle in the opening 45 minutes. The opener was Town’s first home league goal since before Christmas.

But the second period was lacking any attacking intent or quality from either side with neither goalkeeper tested.

Ricketts demanded a fast start and Campbell’s first senior league goal looked to have provided that but Shrewsbury paid for non-existent marking just moments later to concede.

The home point does not move Town in the table, as they remain 22nd, with goal difference now separating them from the sides above the drop zone.

Analysis

Ricketts made three changes from the side that battled to a draw at drop zone rivals Bristol Rovers last weekend.

Captain Mat Sadler and top scorer Fejiri Okenabirhie both dropped to the bench, with the Town boss opting to shuffle his pack and bring in Luke Waterfall and January loanee Campbell.

Josh Laurent was missing from the 18 having picked up a suspected ankle injury. He joined Ryan Haynes, missing from a similar injury, while Greg Docherty’s nasty eye injury saw him also miss out.

With Dave Edwards serving the first of a three-match suspension, injuries and suspensions had caught up with Town in midfield. The bench was attack-heavy, featuring four centre-forwards.

Alex Gilliead and Shaun Whalley - who netted on his injury return last week - were selected in attack behind striker Campbell.

A trip to the Pirelli Stadium was Ricketts’ first match as Town manager in December. The Town boss was looking to improve on his side’s run of no wins in eight league attempts.

The mid-table Brewers, not quite out of the mire at this stage, were able to select an unchanged XI from their 2-0 win at basement boys AFC Wimbledon.

There was a big-match feel at the Meadow before and after a poignant minute’s applause in memory of the late Gordon Banks.

Town’s barren run of league successes meant wins were a priority and the poor away form placed more pressure on home success.

Ricketts had demanded a fast start and his side duly delivered. Campbell had already passed up an opportunity to shoot in the box before he celebrated his first Football League goal some eight minutes in.

The opener began with some fine work from home debut man Ro-Shaun Williams, winning the ball and sending a fine low ball forward. It was let go by Whalley, deceiving a defender allowing Campbell clear through on goal.

The Stoke loanee showed ice-cool composure to take his time and comfortably slot left-footed beyond Bradley Collins.

A first Town home goal in the league since December 22.

Frustratingly from the home side’s persuasion, their lead lasted all of three minutes.

Some neat play around the box came out to the left side and a cross found little attacker Templeton with all sorts of space to head into the top corner from 10 yards.

Omar Beckles dropped to the floor as the cross came in but there seemed no real question of an illegal block.

Shrewsbury’s good start had petered out and the visitors’ tails were up. Powerful frontman Liam Boyce twice went down softly looking for a penalty as Ricketts growled at his players to press every Brewers pass.

But the hosts should have led again midway through the first period. James Bolton’s header from a deep ball set up Whalley on the right side of the box. The busy Whalley lashed a low strike goalward and Collins kept it out well with his legs.

Hugely impressive former Manchester United man Williams made a crucial goal-saving block to deny Boyce. Campbell was also catching the eye, playing on the defence’s shoulder while Whalley was buzzing all over the pitch.

A watchable match looked like it could go either way and Marcus Harness was inches from completing a turnaround as his low drive dribbles inches wide. Gilliead was relieved having lost the ball near his own box.

A low-key opening to the second period did not get the pulses racing. Stefan Payne, Sam Smith and Okenabirhie warmed up on the touchline to pose as a reminder the options Ricketts had in reserve.

Both sides were doing a poor job of looking after the ball in a half of football that cried out for some inspiration.

Whalley, unsurprisingly, almost supplied some with an accurate free-kick delivery that was met by the powerful run and climb of Bolton but his header flew wide.

Ricketts made his first change just before the hour as he sent loanee Payne on for goalscorer Campbell.

Town almost made for more invisible marking from a Burton set-piece as powerful centre-half Kyle McFadzean climbed to send his header narrowly wide.

But the action as a spectacle did not improve, neither side were concise on the ball, as passes both short and long went astray. Neither outfit were posing a threat in attacking areas.

Ricketts did not stop urging his side on from the touchline but they were not showing enough.

The hosts were fortunate to be ahead as Lucas Akins burst past Omar Beckles but could only flash wide of Steve Arnold’s goal.

There was angst in the air at the Meadow as Town continued to look toothless. Ricketts sent on top scorer Okenabirhie for Gilliead 12 minutes from time for a much-needed spark.

The lack of inspiration was summed up by Whalley set-pieces in the final 10 minutes, a corner and free-kick inside 60 seconds, hitting the first man and easily claimed by Collins.

The last kick of the game, Whalley’s 25 yard free-kick, was straight at the keeper. The referee’s full-time whistle led to a smattering of boos as Salop again missed a chance to climb out of the League One mire.

Key moments:

2 - Scott Fraser with an early low shot from just outside the Town box but it’s straight at Steve Arnold who claims.

5 - A Burton defender slips from Shaun Whalley’s cross and Tyrese Campbell has a clear sighter but opts to not shoot and the chance fizzles out.

8 - GOAL Town! Ro-Shaun Williams clears, Whalley lets it run and Campbell is through on goal, albeit some way out, but he keeps clear of the defenders and keeps his composure to slot past the keeper.

11 - Goal Burton. The visitors are level almost instantly. An accurate left-sided cross finds David Templeton in too much space in the box and he heads into the top corner.

21 - Chance for Whalley. Latches on to a James Bolton header and his low snapshot is kept out by keeper Bradley Collins’ legs.

37 - Low strike from Marcus Harness outside the box dribbles not far wide.

39 - Templeton finds the side netting from a narrow angle after his own corner wasn’t cleared.

53 - Bolton climbs well to meet Whalley free-kick but heads wide.

60 - Town almost pay for more poor marking in their box as Kyle McFadzean is unmarked and heads wide.

72 - Huge chance for the Brewers’ Lucas Akins as he charges through past Omar Beckles but flashes wide.

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-2-1):

Arnold; Williams, Waterfall, Beckles; Bolton, Norburn ©, Grant, Golbourne; Whalley, Gilliead (Okenabirhie, 78); Campbell (Payne, 58).

Subs not used: Charles-Cook (gk), Sears, Sadler, Smith, Amadi-Holloway.

Burton Albion (4-2-3-1):

Collins; Akins, Buxton ©, McFadzean; Fraser (Wallace, 85), Quinn; Harness (Miller, 87), Allen, Templeton (Brayford, 72); Boyce.

Subs not used: Bywater (gk), Sbarra, Bradley, Hutchinson.

Referee: Sebastian Stocksbridge

Attendance: 6,254 (490 Burton fans)