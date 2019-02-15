Advertising
Take the game to Burton, Sam Ricketts urges his Shrewsbury Town team
Sam Ricketts wants to see his Shrewsbury Town players shoot out of the blocks in tomorrow’s key clash with Burton Albion.
The Town chief is aiming for a first league win in eight attempts after seeing his side go down 3-0 in recent home clashes against Charlton and Luton.
The Town chief will tell his players to start at a high tempo to get the home crowd on side and put the mid-table Brewers, who have won just two games from 10 in all competitions, on the back foot.
“We need to play with a tempo and intensity in our game,” said Ricketts.
“That’s what we’re good at it, we need to start games well because it’s very difficult to pick up a tempo during a game.
“It’s easy to start at a high tempi then maybe come off, because you can’t keep it up the whole time, you need to start at a really good tempo.”
“You look at the games we’ve lost at home they’re actually against two of the best teams in the league.
“For at least half a game in box we were well within the game it was just a disappointing last half hour or 40 minutes.
“I still think we could and should do better but you have to put things into context sometimes.”
