Take the game to Burton, Sam Ricketts urges his Shrewsbury Town team

The Town chief is aiming for a first league win in eight attempts after seeing his side go down 3-0 in recent home clashes against Charlton and Luton.

The Town chief will tell his players to start at a high tempo to get the home crowd on side and put the mid-table Brewers, who have won just two games from 10 in all competitions, on the back foot.

“We need to play with a tempo and intensity in our game,” said Ricketts.

“That’s what we’re good at it, we need to start games well because it’s very difficult to pick up a tempo during a game.

“It’s easy to start at a high tempi then maybe come off, because you can’t keep it up the whole time, you need to start at a really good tempo.”

“You look at the games we’ve lost at home they’re actually against two of the best teams in the league.

“For at least half a game in box we were well within the game it was just a disappointing last half hour or 40 minutes.

“I still think we could and should do better but you have to put things into context sometimes.”