Shrewsbury v Burton preview: Fighting spirit enough to reassure Omar Beckles Town will survive

The defender was speaking about his mental health battles ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Burton, Shrewsbury Town’s Mind charity-supporting fixture this season.

Beckles, whose own charity Hub365 – in memory of his late father Linton – raises awareness of mental health and similar issues, saw a fighting spirit within Sam Ricketts’ team that he feels will keep them in League One.

The defender has fought his way into Ricketts’ thoughts at centre-half. He was immensely encouraged by the fight Shrewsbury displayed in a bad-tempered affair at Bristol Rovers last time out.

“It was a contrast to recent league performances, there was a fighting spirit,” Beckles said.

“Looking from the outside in on previous games, maybe there was a feeling of no hope. But after a performance like that you saw a real fighting spirit and it gave me a level of reassurance knowing things will be fine.

“There’s never been a question of talent and ability throughout the season, never. Everyone’s known, even earlier in the season, there’s always been bags of talent.

“It’s just the fight. Last week showed – going to Bristol Rovers, a tough place where there crowd put a lot of pressure on the game and ref, but we handled the occasion very well.

“It was a very professional performance and a lot of fight in every area of the pitch.

“After that I definitely feel reassured we’ll be all right. It’s more about fight than ability, 100 per cent, ability only takes you so far. I’d say it’s more 75 per cent fight than 25 per cent ability.”

Mind is a mental health charity and players will mark the occasion by warming up in branded T-shirts ahead of the fixture.

While spreading the word with Hub365, Beckles has visited colleges, schools and workplaces to help provide a voice on mental health.

The 27-year-old, who has been at Town for 18 months, marked the reverse clash at Burton in December – Ricketts’ first game in charge at Salop – by teaming up with the Brewers’ Marvin Sordell to raise awareness for the charity CALM, a confidential suicide helpline.

Beckles has admitted his battles with anxiety and depression after losing his father.

He believes the surface of mental health’s stigma is just being scratched.

“I was very stressed, deeply stressed, it affected my sleep,” Beckles said. “I was never diagnosed. I strongly believe we all go through anxiety, depression and stress. I want to address that stigma.

“We’re hoping the impact will be long-lasting, I’ll never know how big it will be. Years down the line we’ll see, hopefully.

“At the moment it’s (mental health) a buzz-word and a go-to thing. Once it’s not a buzz-word then the reality will be ‘what is going on?’

“We want to go beyond the surface level to the nitty-gritty.

“If you feel the inclination or feeling in your gut, I strongly recommend talking about it. There’s so much professional help, if not speak to those closest to you.

“Go on Google, there’s a ‘Mind’ locally now, search it up, there’s endless lists.”