Greg Docherty is a doubt for Shrewsbury Town's visit of Burton with eye injury

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Shrewsbury Town look likely to be without the services of influential midfield man Greg Docherty as he overcomes an eye injury.

Greg Docherty is taken to hospital in Bristol after the eye injury sustained last weekend (AMA)

The on-loan Scot took a nasty ball to the face during last weekend’s draw at Bristol Rovers which led to bleeding of the eye.

The club will continue to asses Docherty, who has been to hospital to have his eye checked out by experts, but Ricketts stressed they must think about the player’s long-term welfare when taking his fitness and availability into account.

“We’ll keep assessing him and see how that one goes,” he said. “You need to make sure you look after the player’s long-term health, not just looking at this game.

“We’ll see how he is over the next couple of games.”

Ricketts has, though, been boosted by the return to training of left-sided defender Ryan Haynes, who has overcome an ankle problem.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

