Greg Docherty is a doubt for Shrewsbury Town's visit of Burton with eye injury

The on-loan Scot took a nasty ball to the face during last weekend’s draw at Bristol Rovers which led to bleeding of the eye.

The club will continue to asses Docherty, who has been to hospital to have his eye checked out by experts, but Ricketts stressed they must think about the player’s long-term welfare when taking his fitness and availability into account.

“We’ll keep assessing him and see how that one goes,” he said. “You need to make sure you look after the player’s long-term health, not just looking at this game.

“We’ll see how he is over the next couple of games.”

Ricketts has, though, been boosted by the return to training of left-sided defender Ryan Haynes, who has overcome an ankle problem.