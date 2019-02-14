Bernard McNally column: Town must show fight in the battle to survive

But the one thing you must be is up for the fight. And I think this Shrewsbury side has the battling qualities that are needed to stay in League One.

The 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers last weekend was a little bit underwhelming – especially after taking the lead.

In my book though, it was very much a point gained – any point on the road in League One is a point gained.

Sam Ricketts used to the trip to the Memorial Stadium to play three at the back.

It’s a formation I’ve always liked, but I also think it maybe what is needed right now.

It allows you to play three physical centre-backs in Ro-Shaun Williams, Omar Beckles and Mat Sadler.

In that trio you have got physicality and experience, which is crucial when you need to roll up your sleeves and graft.

And you can add to that even further when you put Anthony Grant and Oliver Norburn in midfield.

I would make a slight tweak from the weekend. I’d like to see Greg Docherty given a free role in front of those two.

But I think that team – or one similar – has the quality and nous needed to get away from danger.

It’s a big game against Burton Albion this Saturday. It’s a derby.

And for Town to stay up, they need to be getting results at home. It is not going to be an easy game though.

I think Burton were suffering from a relegation hangover at the beginning of the campaign.

It took them a while to find their feet in League One again.

And they have got a lot of character in their side – we have seen that following their loss to Manchester City.

It was remarkable seeing Pep Guardiola’s side put nine past them.

City, of course, can do that anyone – look at the way they played against Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend.

But to Burton’s credit, they haven’t let it affect them. Nigel Clough deserves a lot of credit for that, they are clearly mentally tough.

The Brewers enter this game though sat in the comfort of mid-table.

It is a bigger game for Town. They need a win and Sam will feel like he needs a win.

First and foremost they need to put a real shift in, both individually and as a collective.

And from that platform they will hopefully go on to win the game.

Our position is not great and with 15 games to go time is running out.

But I do believe this team has enough to get itself out of trouble. Hopefully, that will start with a win on Saturday.