Sam Ricketts left fuming with officials as Shrewsbury Town draw with Bristol Rovers

Substitute Dave Edwards was sent off with five minutes remaining in the Memorial Stadium clash in which Salop took a first-half lead through Shaun Whalley but were pegged back after the break by ex-winger Alex Rodman.

Ricketts has confirmed that Shrewsbury Town will be appealing the 'unjust' decision.

A feisty crowd in Bristol made for a tough afternoon for the officials but Ricketts felt the hosts should have seen former Town man Abu Ogogo sent off for an early kick out at Ollie Norburn and a foul by Joe Partington in the first half.

"It's a real mixture of emotions. In the first half I thought we controlled the game very well," said the Town boss, whose side remain in the bottom four one point from safety.

"We were very comfortable 1-0 up. In the second up I felt like we were taking the world on as a team.

"I was disappointed with an aspect of the opposition, it felt like we took on the world.

"I'm disappointed with the goal but what I loved then was the hunger from the players, the desire to make sure we left here with something which was the least we deserved."

Ricketts felt inexperienced League One referee Peter Wright got a host of decisions wrong throughout the 90 minutes.

"It's never a red card. How two of their players haven't been sent off is beyond me," said Ricketts.

"Ogogo kicks Ollie Norburn first-half, blatantly kicks him right in front of the fourth official and referee.

"If that's not a red card I don't know what is. We all saw Beckham got sent off years ago in the World Cup, this was worse.

"To compound that there was a second yellow card later on that didn't get given to number 22.

"He decides to send Dave Edwards off because he gets caught in the moment, it wasn't two-footed, wasn't a lunge, he had one leg on the ground and did a sweeping action with his leg. Because of player reaction he sends the lad off.

"Yes, I think you have to appeal when it's that unjust."

On the point in Bristol, the boss continued: "(It was) A difficult day but ultimately we come with a real positive point. I wanted three but you look at the circumstances we've come through.

"We say 'do you know what, that was a good point and we can kick on and get going'."