Ryan Sears could have big future with Shrewsbury – James Bolton

Academy graduate Sears, 20, was awarded Town’s man of the match for his performance from the bench as a first-half substitute in the FA Cup defeat at Wolves in midweek.

The youngster, from Newtown, is battling with first-teamer Bolton for a place on the right side of Sam Ricketts’ defence – though both players can also play as a centre-half.

Bolton, 24, says he sees a lot of himself in Sears and has called on the former AFC Telford loan man to grow in belief.

“It was unbelievable,” Bolton said of his team-mate’s performance against the Premier League side. “Sears is a good lad, a really good player.

“I see a bit of me in him. He doesn’t quite believe in himself, believe how good he is. I think he will have a good career and do well.

“Hopefully he keeps working hard and building on performances to get in the team.”

Sears has made two appearances in the league this season, including a full Town debut against today’s hosts Bristol Rovers in the September reverse fixture, where he kept Alex Rodman quiet.

“He knows what he’s got to do. He knows I’ll do anything for him if it comes down to it,” Bolton added.

“On the pitch on Tuesday I was talking a lot to him, trying to put him at ease, he was doing really well. It’s all about talking and keeping him busy on the pitch. He knows what it’s all about.”

Meanwhile, boss Ricketts – a former right-back himself – hailed Bolton’s drive to improve as a key quality.

“He’s a solid person and player,” Ricketts said. “Every team needs players such as that, who you can rely on to give a steady performance every week.

“He really tries to develop and improve him all the time He comes in every day looking to improve. I love that.”