Captain Mat Sadler expects Dave Edwards to have big role at Shrewsbury Town

Midfielder Edwards turned 33 last week and is pushing to make his first start since returning to his boyhood club.

Defender Sadler, who is 34 later this month, knows the former Wales international has come to Shrewsbury to make his mark.

“He’s had a fantastic career. You don’t have a career like that without having a real professionalism and desire,” said Sadler.

“I didn’t see what he was like when he was first here but when he did play for Town people thought he could go and achieve.

“Whether they thought he could do what he’s done I don’t know.

“He’s a fantastic guy that will only benefit the building. We just need to get him properly fit, up and running. We’ll get there with him.”

Sadler believes Edwards can play a key role in his second Shrewsbury spell.

“He’s a fan and it’s great to have him around. Great for the club,” he added. “He’ll want to be remembered and revered this time round for how fit, strong and athletic he is, was, has been and can be.

“He’ll want to put a true reflection (of himself) on the pitch to get bums off seats. He hasn’t come here for a 10 minute commute.

“He’s here to put a marker down as ‘this is me, this is the career I’ve had and I want to be successful for the town’.”