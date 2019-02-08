Sam’s a man with a plan for Shrewsbury Town

The Town boss believes things will begin to settle down now his side have a clearer schedule after their cup exits.

Ricketts’ men have played 15 games in 64 days since his appointment – almost one every four days – but now face crucial back-to-back Saturday League One fixtures where survival tops the agenda.

Now, with new signings available and injuries easing, Ricketts has his own group to select from and stresses Town will be under clear instructions at the Memorial Stadium tomorrow.

“Yes, we have a very clear plan of how we’re going to play, how we’re going to make those 50-50 games go in our favour,” Ricketts said.

“I don’t like flipping a coin in a game, I like to understand the structure and why things are going well or not.

“We’ll have a very clear plan where the players will all understand their roles.

“Then it’s a question of the hardest bit for the players, them carrying it out.”

Town are 23rd in League One and on a run of one win in 10 games and no victories in seven. Improving Bristol Rovers, one point and three places above Salop, have lost just once in eight.

Advertising

Other than new injury victim Romain Vincelot, Ricketts has Shaun Whalley, Dave Edwards, Ryan Haynes and Alex Gilliead all available or nearing full fitness.

His five newest January signings, all of whom were ineligible at Wolves in the FA Cup, are pushing to be involved and a shake-up is expected.

Town will travel today and stay overnight ahead of the clash.

“You want everyone fit and raring to go and the only thing then is a selection dilemma – who’d you pick and leave out?” Ricketts added.

“That can vary on a lot of factors. We look in a good place, Dave Edwards is getting back, Shaun has been easing back in. We’re gradually getting there.”