Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury Town preview: James Bolton says Town are ready to fight the drop

Town’s defender, a goalscorer at both Stoke and Wolves in the FA Cup, says the Molineux theatre was everything football is about.

But he has stored away Cup heroics to tell the grandchildren and is now focused on one thing, helping steer Shrewsbury clear of danger in League One.

Bolton, 24, was a big part of Town’s stunning run to the play-off final last year and says going down would be ‘horrendous’ and an ‘absolute nightmare’ for Shrewsbury,

The ex-Stoke youngster, who is expected to continue at right wing-back at relegation rivals Bristol Rovers tomorrow, says a line has been drawn now Town have sidelined the distractions of cup competitions and his team-mates know it is time to act.

“We put all our focus in that (the league) now. It’s massive. It’s got to hit home now,” the defender insisted.

“We’ve got to pick up results – quickly. You can’t leave it too late, think ‘we’ll be alright, we’re a good enough team’. We need to start doing it.”

Bristol Rovers may be 20th in League One but have improved under former Town stopper Graham Coughlan and lost just once in eight league games.

“They’re not in bad form,” Bolton continued.

“If we show up and bring our best selves, we’re a good test for anybody.

“Hopefully we can do that because we need the points.

“Every game from now is massive, it doesn’t matter if they’re top or bottom. We need to pick up points and keep ourselves from getting relegated.

“That’s what is at stake. We can’t hide from it, we’ve got to get ourselves back up that table.”

Bolton reminisced longingly of the atmosphere Shrewsbury – followed by 3,131 fans – sampled in the West Midlands on Tuesday.

The defender, who brought Sam Ricketts’ side level at Molineux after 10 minutes, knows it was an occasion to saviour.

“It was class. I can remember speaking to a couple of the lads before the game when the light show was on,” he said.

“I turned round to Omar (Beckles) and said ‘this is what it’s all about – this is football’. It sounds mad but it felt like a Champions League game.

“With it being a sell-out as well, credit to the Wolves fans and the Shrewsbury fans that came out in numbers. It was a great occasion.

“Going over to celebrate with the fans is something I’ll always remember.”

But he is also well aware of the perils of relegation having experienced it with FC Halifax in 2016 – and it left a sour taste.

He added: “I’ve been there and got relegated before.

“It’s horrendous, it’s not a nice feeling. I don’t want it to happen again.

“It’s never nice to have a relegation on your CV, especially here after last year and us doing so well, it’d be an absolute nightmare to go down this season.”

Ricketts, whose side are second-bottom, is blessed with a number of options for tomorrow’s trip to the Memorial Stadium, although new frontman Stefan Payne is not permitted to feature against his parent club.

The opposition

Bristol Rovers may be flagging in 20th in League One but they are showing the sort of form that will quickly get them out of trouble.

The Gas have lost just once in eight league matches, winning four and drawing three of those.

In mid-December, with Rovers in freefall having lost five league games on the spin and six in seven, they found themselves 23rd in the third tier.

By contrast Shrewsbury were 17th, looking far more cosy some eight points further ahead shortly into Sam Ricketts’ reign.

Long-serving boss Darrell Clarke left on December 13 after four successive defeats. The Gas lost once more, at Sunderland, before being led on a remarkable revival by former Shrewsbury captain Graham Coughlan.

Coughlan has stabilised the club and stamped his organisational skills – regularly seen when he was skipper in the heart of defence as a player – on the Gas defence and turned their fortunes around.

Rovers’ position was precarious and it still is. Their fine run of form has only left them clear of the drop zone on goal difference. Coughlan, who got the job permanently at the turn of the year, knows there is plenty of work ahead.

But the boss has been impressed recently, by his own admission his side ‘played like Barcelona’ in the win at Southend last weekend.

Coughlan said: “I thought last Saturday was the best we have played this season. I thought we should have been out of sight.

“I put the DVD on and we reviewed the game on Tuesday, and I made a comment that is not like me, that we were like Barcelona.

“Barring one mistake, we were very, very good.”

With impressive skipper Tom Lockyer leading the way in defence, Rovers’ defensive record is the seventh best in League One. But the Pirates are low scorers. Having netted 29, only basement boys AFC Wimbledon (22) and Accrington Stanley (27) have scored fewer.

Town fans will be familiar with a few more faces in the home line-up tomorrow. Winger Alex Rodman, whose heroics set-up a last-gasp winner in the corresponding fixture last season, is beginning to impress.

And former Salop skipper Abu Ogogo checked in at the Memorial Stadium last month after an ill-fated spell at Coventry.

Dangerman

Jonson Clarke-Harris

The 24-year-old frontman completed a deadline day deal to Rovers from Coventry City. He was largely anonymous when the Sky Blues lost at Shrewsbury in December but, on his day, is powerful and packs a punch. The ex-Rotherham man will be keen to show fans what he’s about on his home debut.

Pie and a pint

The Wellington, on Gloucester Road, is always a favourite with Shrews fans. There is also a bar behind the clubhouse terrace. Pies are £3.20.

Shrewsbury key man

Ro-Shaun Williams

Williams, 20, joined from Manchester United to play. It’s time to see the defender add his pace to the Town defence.

Memory lane

Omar Beckles headed his first Town goal to bring them level before Alex Rodman superbly set up Toto Nsiala’s late winner last February.

Predicted line-ups

Shrewsbury Town (3-5-2): Mitchell; Williams, Beckles, Sadler (c); Bolton, Norburn, Grant, Haynes; Docherty; Okenabirhie, Campbell.

Subs: Arnold (gk), Sears, Waterfall, Laurent, Edwards, Whalley, Smith.

Bristol Rovers: Bonham, Partington, Lockyer (c), Craig, Holmes-Dennis, Clarke, Ogogo, Sercombe, Rodman, Reilly, Clarke-Harris.

Prediction

Draw