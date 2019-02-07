Shrewsbury Town sweating on Romain Vincelot scan

The new signing trudged off during Tuesday’s FA Cup defeat at Molineux, just his second start his second start for the club.

Boss Sam Ricketts confesses the injury doesn’t look good for the experienced 33-year-old, who provides cover in both midfield and defence.

Vincelot, who penned an 18-month deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow, picked up the injury after contact from eventual Wolves match-winner Ivan Cavaleiro.