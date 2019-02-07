Advertising
Shrewsbury Town sweating on Romain Vincelot scan
Versatile Town man Romain Vincelot is awaiting the outcome of a scan on his worrying knee injury.
The new signing trudged off during Tuesday’s FA Cup defeat at Molineux, just his second start his second start for the club.
Boss Sam Ricketts confesses the injury doesn’t look good for the experienced 33-year-old, who provides cover in both midfield and defence.
Vincelot, who penned an 18-month deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow, picked up the injury after contact from eventual Wolves match-winner Ivan Cavaleiro.
