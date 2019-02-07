Menu

Shrewsbury Town sweating on Romain Vincelot scan

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Versatile Town man Romain Vincelot is awaiting the outcome of a scan on his worrying knee injury.

Romain Vincelot (AMA)

The new signing trudged off during Tuesday’s FA Cup defeat at Molineux, just his second start his second start for the club.

Boss Sam Ricketts confesses the injury doesn’t look good for the experienced 33-year-old, who provides cover in both midfield and defence.

Vincelot, who penned an 18-month deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow, picked up the injury after contact from eventual Wolves match-winner Ivan Cavaleiro.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

