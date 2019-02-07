Juventus and Bayern Munich track Manchester United's former Shrewsbury Town favourite Dean Henderson

The 21-year-old goalkeeper is believed to have a big future in the game and is again impressing onlookers with his latest loan, at Championship side Sheffield United.

Henderson, who was an integral part of Town reaching the League One play-off final last season during his loan from Old Trafford, is the latest English hot prospect to be mentioned with a move on the continent.

Jadon Sancho is flying at Dortmund while Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi was the subject of several bids from Bayern last month.

It is also being reported that Arsenal and Tottenham are tracking the United prospect as well as the Italian and German giants.

Henderson was named in the League One team of the season for Shrewsbury last term.

The England under-21 star is impressing similarly at Bramall Lane, where he has helped guide Chris Wilder's side to third in the second tier and in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Henderson, from Whitehaven in Cumbria, joined United from Carlisle as a 14-year-old.