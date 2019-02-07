Bernard McNally: Cup run was great – now Shrewsbury Town need points

It was great to see them produce a performance and the boys really played some terrific football at times

They frustrated Wolves and then to go 2-1 in front, particularly after you’ve conceded after 80 seconds, shows a lot of strength of character.

It was vital we didn’t concede five or six goals as I think we were all kind of thinking that could be the case.

It was great to go to Molineux because I hadn’t been there for a long time. It’s like a theatre with the whole razzmatazz with all the lights going on before the game. That was tremendous to see and it adds to the occasion.

The Shrewsbury fans travelled in great numbers and it was great to see them enjoying themselves.

You’ve got all the glory and the money that the Cup brings. The fans love it so it’s been interesting that we’ve done so well.

We went to Stoke and we got that great away win. We were hoping it was going to end up like that on Tuesday at 2-1, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be.

But it’s been tremendous for the players and for the likes of Ryan Sears, a young player coming on, that’s great experience for him.

Advertising

They showed a lot of ability at times and a lot of endeavour and gave a real good performance. That was pleasing and you just hope they can reproduce that when it’s needed.

The key thing for me now, having listened to Sam Ricketts after the game, he was saying himself that we need to produce the goods for the bread and butter games in the league.

I think sometimes the fans think he’s not aware of that, but he is.

It was also interesting listening to him talk and he said in the two months he’s been here they’ve had a game every four days.

Advertising

It is a problem because they haven’t got time, they haven’t got two weeks to say ‘right this is how we are going to play and this is what we’re going to work on’.

He brought up a point – and it’s a valid point – that the next day they’ll have a recuperation, then you’ve got Thursday and Friday where you can’t do any heavy sessions. You’ve got to prepare for the Saturday and then you’re back at it. So I think he’s quite pleased at this moment in time that he’s brought a number of players in where he can move them around and use fresh legs.

I think this will be the start for him now, Bristol Rovers away.

They’ve got to get up again, start again and show some strength of character now in going there when it isn’t all the razzmatazz and they’ve got to really raise their game and get three points.

It’s vital, particularly for Sam as well, he wants to show that he is in control of this side and they can move forward.

There’s a lot of new signings and which I think will add to the strength of the squad and he can rest certain players. Maybe this could be a new side and a new way that these players are going to play.

Hhopefully they will help Sam put a team together that’s going to move onwards and upwards.