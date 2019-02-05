Wolves v Shrewsbury FA Cup preview: Town legend Ian Atkins hopes Shrews grab replay chance

The former defender scored Shrewsbury’s first-ever goal at Molineux and undoubtedly their biggest, in ‘79’s FA Cup quarter-final to force a Gay Meadow replay, writes Lewis Cox.

And the 62-year-old Brummie, who recently left his role as Aston Villa’s European scout, would enjoy nothing more than seeing his former side give Wolves another FA Cup fright. But he does confess Town’s best shot at a fifth-round place has probably passed them by after losing a two-goal lead.

There are questions from Town fans as to whether tonight’s clash, to be played in front of almost 30,000, should be a priority for Sam Ricketts and his team.

But Atkins admits that Graham Turner’s group of Third Division-winning legends were having similar thoughts.

“We’d had such a good season. The FA Cup was a bonus,” said Atkins. “For a second we thought ‘do we really want the FA Cup?’ because we were pushing. But it probably played a pivotal part in the season.

“It was Graham’s first game in charge, against Mansfield in the first round. We carried it on.”

Atkins’ moment arose in the closing stages of the Molineux quagmire. Billy Rafferty had put the hosts ahead but Paul Maguire was fouled and the defender took centre stage.

“I don’t know about ice-cool, I think I was knackered!” laughed Atkins, who played 342 games for Town.

Advertising

“I just remember it being a very sapping day. The pitch was turned up like a ploughing field.

“I put it down and picked my spot. Richie (Barker) was there at Wolves and I was conscious he knew where I put my penalties!”

Future Wolves boss Turner began his player-manager Town reign with a first round victory over Mansfield in November that year. He ended it seeing off Watford and Swansea for the title.

Turner took to the helm after Richie Barker left to become John Barnwell’s No2 at Wolves. Atkins, an apprentice at Shrewsbury, praises Barker and previous boss Alan Durban for their influence.

Advertising

Atkins, who watched Town against Salford this season, added: “It was just the character of the team. Mainly brought to the club by Alan Durban.

“Alan Durban brought the team together, Richie Barker gave it steel, determination and organisation.

“Graham Turner just carried it on. Sometimes managers come in and rip the thing to pieces. Graham didn’t, he came in and just let it go, played himself and everybody moved on. It was just a great era to play in.”

Atkins, who went on to play for Sunderland, Everton and Ipswich among others, would later manage a young Ricketts at Oxford.

He added: “He played a few games, we loaned him out a little bit. But like anything else in football, you’ve got to go and get results. The owner wanted promotion, do you do it with kids?

“Sam was a good, humble kind of lad.

“I’d just take tonight as a bonus. If they get a result then fantastic, if not then get on with survival this year and build up next year. It’s a game they can only win, isn’t it?”