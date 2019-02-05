Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts berates VAR following Wolves FA Cup defeat

The Town boss believed his side could not have given any over the two fourth round ties against the Premier League side, who are 60 places above his League One strugglers in the pyramid.

In a dramatic night at Molineux, Town fell behind inside 80 seconds but miraculously fought back to lead in the first half, stunning a sold out crowd, including 3,131 travelling Town fans.

But Salop were pegged back, as Matt Doherty again netted, on the stroke of half-time. And Ivan Cavaleiro struck a second-half winner - but Ricketts strongly felt the goal should not have counted because of a foul on Omar Beckles by Adama Traore.

The boss said: "I still think it's a foul. I've not seen every angle back that VAR use, but from my point of view it's 100 per cent a foul.

"You can't have two arms around our player's waist and pull him to one side. I'm not sure what angles VAR saw back.

"I saw it with my own eyes, if VAR had my angle then it's a foul. It's not a goal in any way, shape or form.

“If we’re going to have video technology, let’s get it right.”

It was Town's seventh tie of an exhausting and thrilling FA Cup adventure and Ricketts - who had several players either ineligible or suspended - could not hide his pride.

"I'm really proud of the players, they should be proud of themselves," added the boss, who had to name a youthful bench because of availability issues.

"We've pushed a Premier League side to the very, very end over two games and even late on we're having chances to force extra time.

"I'm still disappointed at not winning but you can't ask much more of the players from what they brought. They were outstanding in their attitude and discipline in sticking to the game plan.

"Conceding after a minute, away at Molineux packed house, that would've sent a few teams under, they could have crumbled."

Salop personnel was dealt a further blow as experienced new signing Romain Vincelot hobbled off with a knee injury.

Ricketts said the Frenchman's injury was a real sad point for his group.