Menu

Advertising

FA Cup 4th round replay: Wolves 3 Shrewsbury 2: Wolves and Salop fans have their say - WATCH

By Nathan Judah | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published:

Wolves and Shrewsbury fans spoke to Nathan Judah following Wolves' 3-2 win in the FA Cup fourth round replay.

Wolves and Shrewsbury fans

Doherty scored at the start and the end of the first half, but in between the League One side took a shock lead through goals from James Bolton and Josh Laurent, with John Ruddy letting the latter's shot slip through his hands.

Wolves 3 Shrewsbury 2: Wolves and Salop fans have their say

Ivan Cavaleiro put Wolves back in front with a classy finish in the second half and despite some late pressure from the visitors it proved to be the winner.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport Shrewsbury Town video Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah
@njudah_star

Digital Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News