FA Cup 4th round replay: Wolves 3 Shrewsbury 2: Wolves and Salop fans have their say - WATCH

Doherty scored at the start and the end of the first half, but in between the League One side took a shock lead through goals from James Bolton and Josh Laurent, with John Ruddy letting the latter's shot slip through his hands.

Wolves 3 Shrewsbury 2: Wolves and Salop fans have their say

Ivan Cavaleiro put Wolves back in front with a classy finish in the second half and despite some late pressure from the visitors it proved to be the winner.