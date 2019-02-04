Shrewsbury Town verdict: Key problems are linked

The second in successive 3-0 home league defeats saw Sam Ricketts’ team drop into the League One bottom four for the first time since September, under John Askey.

The compact nature of the bottom half saw Town plummet to 23rd. After a decent Charlton played well to win 3-0 a fortnight ago, leaders Luton won 3-0 at a canter, with goals gift-wrapped on a lovely silver platter.

Town are struggling badly defensively. That is one of the issues. It is tough to purely dig out defenders, you defend as a team, but individual errors and a general lack of organisation is badly costing Shrewsbury.

Either side of a 0-0 at Blackpool, they have lost 3-0, 4-3 and 3-0 in League One – as well as shipping two in a poor first half at Stoke and two more against Premier League Wolves.

Centre-halves Luke Waterfall, Mat Sadler and Omar Beckles have found things difficult. Beckles was left out against Luton as Ricketts went to a regular four-man defence rather than the three at the back he has used recently.

Waterfall and Sadler as a pair does not seem to work. The pair lack pace. Waterfall has been the fall guy for a lot of things this season but his confidence seems low.

Sadler is a fans’ favourite, the skipper and organiser, but he suffers next to Waterfall with a lack of pace among the back line.

It is too easy to score goals against this Shrewsbury team. James Collins – a two-time Shrews goalscorer supreme – was back in Shropshire doing what he does best and netted twice for the Hatters.

Advertising

His first came after Town lost the first and second balls in the box. Three defenders switched off to a basic cross. It was Luton’s first attack of the game after Shrewsbury had the better 30 minutes.

Totally avoidable.

The second was fortunate for Luton but a goalkeeping error by Steve Arnold let a cross fly in over him.

The third was embarrassing defending when heads had long since dipped. Luton trotted into the box unopposed before Collins was allowed two bites of the cherry from six yards.

Advertising

Ricketts has said it before, Town are constantly working hard to score their goals. Organisation, resoluteness, last-ditch challenges – better sides manage all of the above.

It is not just the defence struggling. Ollie Norburn is low on confidence in midfielder, Anthony Grant has been less the dominant, all-conquering midfielder.

Now, individual errors are difficult to explain but they go hand-in-hand with the other big issue in the Town team at the moment and that is confidence and belief.

Ricketts admitted as much on Saturday that Town have a big problem with the above. He said after both Charlton and Luton defeats that his players’ heads drop after conceding a goal, then at 2-0 down it is game over belief-wise.

It is never game over at 2-0. Town still had 35 minutes-plus to play.

There is a hell of a lot to work on to get these players in the right headspace. It is tough when you’re at the bottom and everything is going against you but the only way out of it is to be strong, resilient, organised and work hard.

The attitudes don’t look right, not that they are bad attitudes, but they looked too damaged and frail. They need a huge lift.

That is the big job Ricketts has on his hands. The boss said he is clearly unhappy that the run of results under his stewardship has taken Town into the bottom four.

But Ricketts confirmed that the desire to sort things out had not diminished. The same desire to sort things out needs to be transferred on to the pitch, it will be a start to getting Town moving in the right direction.

And it is pretty imperative – even with 16 games left (which sounds like a lot and probably is when you realise three points can take you five places) – that it starts at Bristol Rovers next Saturday.

The Gas are a point above Shrews, outside the bottom four on goal difference.

Like the trip to Bradford last week, it’s another six-pointer. And this time, Shrewsbury need to shake it up at the back. There is absolutely no way they can go to The Memorial Stadium and defend how they have in recent weeks.

Ricketts will likely revert to the three-man defence, where Town are covered by wing-backs. It offers more protection and, by and large, they’ve looked better for it.

Using a midfield diamond against Luton, as was used against Charlton, was quite a surprise. It was possibly an attempt at matching the Hatters up front, but Luton then hurt Town with width through their fluid attackers.

The optimism of a fine ending to the transfer window faded as Luton goals went in. But, of the five really recent arrivals, only Tyrese Campbell and Scott Golbourne started. They, and the rest, will be judged in the weeks ahead.

Town appear to have no problems rising to big occasions, like against Stoke and Wolves in the FA Cup, but they struggle getting up for the bread and butter.

Ricketts knows that is a problem and is asking his players for their reasoning. It simply needs to stop.

It could be one final hurrah or it could be an incredible next chapter in the competition at Molineux tomorrow night.

Everybody expects a Wolves victory at what promises to be a busy stadium with ticket sales going brilliantly. The Premier League club are also flying.

Town need to enjoy the occasion but take the competition with a pinch of salt now because far, far bigger things lie ahead.

Games for League One survival lie ahead and Shrewsbury must learn lessons else belief and confidence will not improve.