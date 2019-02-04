Sam Ricketts in search of answers at Shrewsbury Town

Town plummeted to second-bottom in League One after Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to leaders Luton, the second 3-0 home league reverse in succession.

Ricketts raised the point after the game, as Town were overtaken by several relegation rivals, and players left the field to boos.

Shrews have produced some FA Cup highs in recent weeks against higher-profile sides in Stoke and Wolves and head to Molineux tomorrow night for a fourth round replay. But Town have managed just one win in 10 under Ricketts in the league – and none in seven.

“We spoke as a group after the game, about why in the FA Cup we’ve put a performance in with work-rate and intensity which is vital for us to be successful,” said Ricketts.

“Why have we done that in the FA Cup and not in the league? We need to identify that.

“Right now Wolves is a million miles away in my mind. It’s more about seeing what was good but not brilliant in the first half.

“We have to make sure that good becomes very good. We have to make it happen sooner than than later.”

Asked what answers he is getting from players, Ricketts replied: “That will remain in-house, but needless to say we’re very open and frank about where we are and how we’re going to come out of it.”

Advertising

Town’s boss made five late transfer window signing to take his total business to 10 additions. Two of the five new faces started against Luton.

The boss is concerned about his side’s inability to mentally recover from falling behind.

Ricketts added: “When you go 1-0 you see a team grow in belief and take a couple of steps forward. At 1-0 down I still try to drive the players at half-time, to say ‘we can get back in this’.

“At 2-0 down I see it drain the opposite way and it has for us. It’s something to address and we spoke about it.

“Ultimately you’re going to behind in games and you need to make sure you stick to the game plan to try to get back in it.

“We did it at Stoke in the FA Cup, but that’s a bonus, the league is the bread and butter, that’s where we need to get it right.”