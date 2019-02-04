Mat Sadler: Shrewsbury Town are now at the point of no return

The defender stressed that Town’s latest reverse, which saw Sam Ricketts’ side drop to 23rd in League One, needs to be the catalyst for things to change.

Town looked bereft of confidence after shipping a couple of goals to the Hatters. Sadler insists the side need to rally and find a way of getting through their troubles.

“I’ve said in there (the dressing room), this needs to be a point of no return,” said the skipper. “There are 16 league games left, we have to find a way of winning games and stop conceding goals.

“We have to put it all together. The beauty of the transfer window is we know what we’ve got, the bodies in the dressing room are our people and we have to find a way of winning games.”

Marking was invisible for Luton’s first and third goals, scored by League One top scorer and Sadler’s former Shrewsbury team-mate James Collins.

“It was like piggy in the middle, straight over my head into him. Not a pleasant goal, not a pleasant scenario to have been in,” added Sadler.

“All we can do is try to improve and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“I’m concerned that we’re 23rd but positive because there’s time to get out of it. You have to remain positive.

“I believe the only way getting out of these situations is every single person being together. We’ve been there before, it’s tough for fans, staff and players.”

Sadler is sidelined through suspension for tomorrow’s FA Cup replay at Wolves due to two yellow cards.

He added: “I’m gutted. Other people have said what they think of that rule, I don’t quite understand it, it seems pretty ridiculous to me not being able to play.