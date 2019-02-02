Shrewsbury 0 Luton 3 - Report

Former Town hitman James Collins netted twice for leaders Luton on a comfortable afternoon at Montgomery Waters Meadow for the Hatters.

Shrewsbury, out of the relegation places on goal difference before a ball was kicked, were the better side for half an hour but Collins netted Luton’s first chance, taking advantage of standstill defending.

The Hatters netted two more after the break, the first an error by Steve Arnold as Matty Pearson’s cross looped over his head and in at the far post.

The result leaves Salop a worrying second-bottom in League One, with just AFC Wimbledon below them propping up the table.

It followed the 3-0 reverse to Charlton a fortnight ago and means Town are winless in seven in the league with four defeats.

Town head to Wolves in the FA Cup fourth round replay next but that can only prove a glorified distraction as Salop need to firmly focus on lifting themselves out of the mire.

Any optimism felt arrived on the back of the transfer deadline was sapped come full-time as those that remained in the Meadow booed at the full-time whistle.

Analysis

There was an optimism that greeted the bitterly cold Shropshire air ahead of the visit of shock leaders Luton.

The match had a little bit of a ‘new season’ feel about it, with the raft of fresh faces that checked into the Meadow in the last 48 hours of the transfer window.

Five of the 10 additions were made in those final two days - and all five made the squad, with two starting, exciting Stoke hot-shot Tyrese Campbell and experienced Wolves left-back Scott Golbourne.

Campbell partnered Fejiri Okenabirhie at the top of a 4-4-2 diamond formation as Town changed from the recent back three system.

Keeper Jonathan Mitchell, the returning Stefan Payne and defender Ro-Shaun Williams - signed from Manchester United - were among the substitutes.

Boss Ricketts left Omar Beckles out of Salop’s 18, he was seen running an hour before kick-off with Dave Edwards, not yet overcome his groin problem, loanee Sam Smith and winger Alex Gilliead, also nursing a knock.

Another making his first Shrewsbury start was Romain Vincelot, the free transfer from Crawley, who came from the bench against Wolves last week.

Despite the club’s FA Cup heroics and with an exciting Wolves replay on the horizon in four days time, Town were looking to improve on their record of one league win in nine games to aid their League One position.

Their task was no easy one. Visitors Luton, under interim boss Mick Harford, could scarcely be in better form or higher spirits, especially after Tuesday’s stunning 3-2 success over promotion rivals Portsmouth.

The Hatters travelled well with some 1,200 fans making good noise about their top-of-the-table exploits, just as Salop fans did last season.

Luton had double the number of points before a ball was kicked. 19 places and 31 points ahead of Town, yet you would not have know that inside half an hour.

Play was largely even, neither side were dominating but Town, in particular, looked handy with the ball.

The new-look hosts were positive in possession with Greg Docherty, Ollie Norburn and Okenabirhie all linking well in promising areas, while Golbourne looked a keen and willing runner down the left.

Vincelot was busy in the middle making clearances, adding extra insurance alongside Anthony Grant.

Docherty tested keeper James Shea from distance early on. Ricketts’ men showed often enough they were keen to use the pace of Okenabirhie and Campbell as a weapon over the top of Luton’s defence.

Luke Waterfall was a threat from a Town corner, as his header was cleared by a huddle of bodies.

It was just before the mid-point of the first half that Shrewsbury should have made their bright start tell.

Okenabirhie’s deflected low strike was parried by Shea and Campbell looked ready to profit, but he was thwarted by a fine Jack Stacey challenge. The ball rolled to Docherty 12 yards out but he sent a finish over.

The hosts threatened again through a deft Campbell backheel which deflected across goal with nobody there to gobble up.

The Hatters had created little and the only cause for concern for home fans were a couple of erratic kicks by keeper Steve Arnold.

But, on the half hour mark, it was the away end celebrating.

A goal as simple as they come. Central midfielder Alan McCormack crossed from the left, Luke Berry escaped Mat Sadler and Golbourne to head across goal and Collins was away from Waterfall to easily convert on the volley.

Collins’ seventh goal in six games. Town made to pay for missing first and second balls in the box.

Shrews did not rally in the 15 minutes before half-time. Plenty of play in and around the box was not coming off.

And Salop were indebted to Arnold for his quick near-post reactions from a fizzed Kazenga Lua Lua cross just before the break.

The half-time live League One table had Shrewsbury second-bottom.

The second period began woefully from a Salop point of view. With no real pace to proceedings, it took eight minutes before Shrews found themselves another goal down as worry swept around the stadium.

Centre-half Pearson popped up on the right wing of a Town attack but there should have been no danger. His looped cross didn’t look too threatening, but it deceived Arnold - who seemed to pull his hands away from the ball - and dropped inside the far post.

Ricketts had to make a change and summoned Whalley to add an injection of pace and creativity.

But signs of positivity were in short supply for the home supporters, it was a stretch to imagine it was the same side that went toe-to-toe with Premier League Wolves seven days prior.

Next to come on was Payne, to a warm welcome, but there was little for the Town striker - making his third ‘debut’ to get his teeth sunk into.

Ricketts could be seen raging on the touchline as he barked at his players to press Luton around the edge of the visitors’ box, as they knocked the ball around in a carefree style.

Shrewsbury needed the next goal but it was to go the way of the Hatters and another for a familiar face.

It was a very sluggish goal. Luton barely had to work for it. Town had more bodies committed and the visitors waltzed into open space, barely in third gear, and Collins - somehow - was free to have two bites of the cherry six yards out to score.

Amid the groans it could have got worse as Luton, having just sent him on, saw Danny Hylton’s towering header well saved by Arnold.

The match was done by the third, while Ricketts did not stop barking instructions and orders from his players, they looked low on confidence with how the afternoon had played out.

Key moments:

2 - Good 20-yard strike from Greg Docherty is saved by James Shea.

21 - Fejiri Okenabirhie deflected shot saved, Tyrese Campbell looks set to pounce from open goal six yards out, Jack Stacey makes superb tackle before Greg Docherty blazes over.

27 - Campbell’s impudent backheel takes a deflection and flies across goal, could have gone anywhere.

30 - Goal Luton. Too easy, Alan McCormack cross, Luke Berry header at the far post and James Collins finishes on the volley unmarked.

45 - Important stop by Steve Arnold at his near post after a terrific run and cross by Kazenga Lua Lua.

47 - Romain Vincelot turned well outside the box but his low left-footed shot was saved by Shea.

53 - Goal Luton. 2-0. Centre-half Matty Pearson sends in a cross from the right touchline and it loops up and over Arnold into the far side of the net. An error of judgement from the keeper who looked to have thought it was dropping over.

68 - Luton break two-on-one, Andrew Shinnie shoots at Arnold.

69 - Goal. 3-0. Far too easy for the visitors as Collins scores from close range following invisible defending.

70 - Could be four but Arnold gets down to save well from Danny Hylton header.

Shrewsbury Town:

Arnold; Vincelot (Whalley, 55), Waterfall, Sadler ©; Bolton, Grant, Norburn (Laurent, 75), Golbourne; Docherty; Campbell (Payne, 63), Okenabirhie.

Subs not used: Mitchell (gk), Williams, Sears, Amadi-Holloway.

Luton Town (4-4-2 diamond):

Shea; Stacey, Bradley ©, Pearson, Justin; McCormack (Potts, 78), Shinnie, Mpanzu, Berry (Moncur, 83); Lua Lua (Hylton, 68), Collins.

Subs not used: Isted (gk), Baptiste, Cummings, Sheehan

Referee: Graham Salisbury