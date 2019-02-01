Shrewsbury Town v Luton: Fejiri Okenabirhie keeps pushing to improve his goal haul

The Shrewsbury hot-shot is up to 14 goals this season and has two hat-tricks. He is certainly making a name for himself, writes Lewis Cox.

John Askey’s first signing of last summer eclipsed his 12 National League goals for Dagenham last season with his three strikes at Valley Parade in Tuesday night’s 4-3 comeback capitulation.

Fourteen goals is no bad return for any forward, but it is more impressive for one playing in the Football League for the first time in their career – particularly as Okenabirhie didn’t start a league game until October 13.

The 22-year-old hopes to boost his current tally, in the view of extending another target, against League One leaders Luton tomorrow.

Town, down in 19th, are some way from where they want to be but Okenabirhie has very much punched above expectations.

“It’s been a good year on a personal note. I’ve been pleased, you want the team to be doing well to match that but I’ve been pleased with my contribution,” said Shrewsbury’s goal machine, who is of Nigerian descent.

“Hopefully I can keep pushing on and help the team up the table towards the end of the season.

Asked if his streak of 14 goals in 24 appearances was beyond his dreams, the striker, known as Fey, added: “I can believe it.

“When I signed here I wanted to sign here and contribute to the team. So I was aiming to do that.

“I’m happy I am and hopefully I can keep going.

“I have a target and I’ll keep that to myself, I keep working towards it. If I reach that then hopefully by then we’ll be in a good position in the table, that’s the most important thing.

“To be fair, yes, it’s gone up as we go. If I hit that and go above the next one then we’ll see.”

Luton are flying under the caretaker stewardship of Mick Harford since Nathan Jones left for Stoke.

James Collins is likely to be the Hatters’ best source of goals.

He has 16 this term, one behind the 17 he mustered in Town’s League Two promotion season of 2014/15.

That is in Okenabirhie’s sights, before aiming for the magical 20, where he would be the first to do so since Grant Holt a decade ago.

The pair are different breeds of centre-forward. Town defenders are set to have their hands full up against powerful 28-year-old Collins at Montgomery Waters Meadow tomorrow.

Okenabirhie said: “There are lots of different strikers with different attributes, he’s a larger striker and he gets goals, it works for him.

“Credit to him, I have to do my thing and work my own way to get goals.

“I’ve probably bulked out without realising, we do gym sessions a few times a week and follow a regime.”

‘We’ve got Okenabirhie...he’s better than Shaqiri’ is a song regularly heard reverberating around the Meadow this term.

It is little surprise that the top scorer has been such a hit with supporters given his ice-cold composure in front of goal.

“It’s never a bad thing to be a fans’ favourite!” added the frontman. “The fans come and pay the money, you want to give the best performance you can for them.

“I’m pleased that they’ve taken to me and hopefully we can push on in the rest of the season and get a few more wins to make them happy.”

Left-back Ryan Haynes limped off at Bradford and will be assessed ahead of the weekend, possibly leaving the door open for new signing Scott Golbourne to come in.

Likely line-up:

Subs: Williams, Sears, Vincelot, Whalley, Payne, Smith, Mitchell (gk).

Luton: Shea, Bradley, Justin, Stacey, Pearson, Baptiste, Shinnie, Ruddock, Berry, Cummings, Collins.

The opposition: Luton looking good for successive promotions

James Bolton of Shrewsbury Town and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu of Luton Town. (AMA)

Luton Town are enjoying an astonishing season.

Not even in the wildest dreams of Hatters’ fans would their side be riding high, a handful of points clear, at the top of League One heading into February.

They are difficult to beat, having lost just once in 17 games, and know how to win. Their tally of 18 victories is the highest in League One this term.

They have a way of grinding out wins. Take the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road as an example. Town, under John Askey, led Luton twice but still managed to fall to defeat. What is more impressive is that the Hatters have not come unstuck even after losing talismanic boss Nathan Jones, who was poached by Stoke at the beginning of January.

That exit could have rocked the boat or seen the wheels come off, but there has been no such struggle. Former England international Mick Harford took the reins and has been excellent in keeping things running and not losing any momentum.

The feat of back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship is very much on and, while Luton’s camp will be playing that down, they know they have a serious chance of seeing off the well-fancied Portsmouth and Sunderland.

Sound familiar? Pompey and the Black Cats are this season’s Wigan and Blackburn from last time out. Luton are Shrewsbury, plucky underdogs who upset all the odds. Luton have considerable threat in attacking areas. Former Salop man James Collins is showing he has what it takes in League One with 16 goals already this term.

He is backed up by former West Ham youngster Elliot Lee, another talented attacker. Luton don’t ship many goals and, even when they do, they manage to grind out results.

There is a serious feelgood factor at the Bedfordshire club and they are bringing a healthy 1,200 following tomorrow, an away end that promises to be bouncing.

Luton come to Town on the back of three wins – successes against Peterborough, Southend and Portsmouth – so could barely be in better form.

The Hatters completed a dramatic deadline day of their own late on. They brought in Nottingham Forest’s Jason Cummings – believed to be a Town target – on loan, as well as loans for QPR’s Alex Baptiste and Alex Connolly, of Brighton.

The boss says:

Mick Harford

I’ve got to take my hat off to the players, they’ve been absolutely brilliant since I took over the interim (manager) role.

Memory lane:

Jordan Clark struck in each half to help Town to a 2-0 League Two victory at the Meadow in August 2014. The visitors had Matt Robinson sent off late on.

The key man:

Anthony Grant

The defensive shield plays a crucial role in keeping things tight. His best display will be needed against the leaders.

Danger man:

James Collins

A very familiar face to Shrewsbury supporters thanks to his two prolific spells in Shropshire. Deadly in front of goal and a good size to cause defenders trouble, Collins, 28, is certainly showing he has what it takes to shine in League One with 16 goals this term after previously impressing in League Two.