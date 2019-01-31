Lee Angol leaves Shrewsbury Town on loan to Lincoln City

The frontman, who joined Town from Mansfield last summer for an undisclosed fee, has netted just four times in 25 appearances.

Angol, 24, has been out of favour at Montgomery Waters Meadow and has not started a league game since October in the 3-0 defeat at Oxford.

He is on a contract at Shrewsbury until 2020. Angol previously impressed for Lincoln when helping them to National League promotion in 2017.

Town significantly bolstered their attacking ranks on deadline day with the return of Stefan Payne, on loan, and the expected move to bring in young Stoke hot-shot Tyrese Campbell, 19, also on a temporary deal.