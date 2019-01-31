Menu

Advertising

Goalkeeper and striker loan deals expected at Shrewsbury today

By Lewis Cox | Shrewsbury Town FC | Published: | Last Updated:

Shrewsbury Town are expected to seal the loan signings of a goalkeeper and centre-forward on a busy deadline day at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Sam Ricketts hoping for multiple deals (AMA)

Boss Sam Ricketts is looking to add more firepower to his forward ranks of Fejiri Okenabirhie, Sam Smith and Aaron Amadi-Holloway - with Lee Angol out of favour and Lenell John-Lewis injured.

Despite the arrival of goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook earlier in the window, Ricketts is after another option to push Steve Arnold as No.1.

Both a keeper and striker are expected to be confirmed on a busy day for the club - with yet more following a possibility.

Town took their transfer business to seven new signings with yesterday's double defensive swoop as Ro-Shaun Williams and Scott Golbourne checked in from Manchester United and as a free agent, respectively.

But the total incomings could be into double figures by tonight's 11pm deadline.

Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News