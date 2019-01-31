Advertising
Goalkeeper and striker loan deals expected at Shrewsbury today
Shrewsbury Town are expected to seal the loan signings of a goalkeeper and centre-forward on a busy deadline day at Montgomery Waters Meadow.
Boss Sam Ricketts is looking to add more firepower to his forward ranks of Fejiri Okenabirhie, Sam Smith and Aaron Amadi-Holloway - with Lee Angol out of favour and Lenell John-Lewis injured.
Despite the arrival of goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook earlier in the window, Ricketts is after another option to push Steve Arnold as No.1.
Both a keeper and striker are expected to be confirmed on a busy day for the club - with yet more following a possibility.
Town took their transfer business to seven new signings with yesterday's double defensive swoop as Ro-Shaun Williams and Scott Golbourne checked in from Manchester United and as a free agent, respectively.
But the total incomings could be into double figures by tonight's 11pm deadline.
