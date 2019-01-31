Goalkeeper and striker loan deals expected at Shrewsbury today

Boss Sam Ricketts is looking to add more firepower to his forward ranks of Fejiri Okenabirhie, Sam Smith and Aaron Amadi-Holloway - with Lee Angol out of favour and Lenell John-Lewis injured.

Despite the arrival of goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook earlier in the window, Ricketts is after another option to push Steve Arnold as No.1.

Both a keeper and striker are expected to be confirmed on a busy day for the club - with yet more following a possibility.

Town took their transfer business to seven new signings with yesterday's double defensive swoop as Ro-Shaun Williams and Scott Golbourne checked in from Manchester United and as a free agent, respectively.

But the total incomings could be into double figures by tonight's 11pm deadline.