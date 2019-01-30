Shrewsbury Town sign Ro-Shaun Williams and Scott Golbourne

Centre-half Williams, 20, joins for an undisclosed fee from United on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Left-back Golbourne, 30, who played with Town boss Sam Ricketts at Molineux, has signed until the end of the season after a spell training with the club.

Town fought off competition from other clubs to secure Williams' signature, and Ricketts said: "He's had a very good early career, captained England at junior age groups.

"He's a player who wants to play men's football. He wants to come and be part of something. He's young, he's an athlete.

"I'm really looking forward to having him at the club and he'll prove to be a good signing for Shrewsbury.

"We've fought off other clubs to get him, so we're delighted to have him. We're looking to add quality to the squad and he certainly fits that."

Golbourne, meanwhile, was a free agent after leaving Bristol City in the summer.

Scott Golbourne (Credit: Shrewsbury Town)

Advertising

He spent three years – 2013 until 2016 – at Wolves, making 87 appearances, and Ricketts thinks his experience will be important as Town look to remain in League One.

"Scott has got a lot of experience. He's obviously played at high level in the Championship, his experience can help the squad," he said.

"He's a good character and just what we need in terms of his level of professionalism.

"He's 30 which is by no means old, we've seen him in training the last couple of weeks and he can still do it. That experience is vital for us."

Advertising

Williams is looking forward to proving himself after making the bold decision to step away from United.

"All my time has been spent at United so far, I’ve gone through the academies growing up but it’s been a time for me to get out and make a professional career for myself," he said.

Golbourne added: "I am really pleased to get back into a club and to have come here.

“I am really pleased to be here and I am excited to get going, as I have been out of the game for a while."