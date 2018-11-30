Shrewsbury Town closing in on Wrexham's Sam Ricketts as new manager

Menu

Shrewsbury Town are closing in on a move to make Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts their new manager, the Shropshire Star understands.

The 37-year-old Welshman has just under three years remaining on the Racecourse Ground contract he penned in the summer but appears to be Town's choice to succeed John Askey.

Ricketts was only appointed by the Dragons in May but has caught the eye with his managerial approach and professional demeanor – as well as lifting Wrexham to third in the National League.

It is understood a move to bring Ricketts to Montgomery Waters Meadow is nearing its completion but is unlikely to go ahead before Wrexham's huge FA Cup second-round tie against Newport County on Saturday night.

