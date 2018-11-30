Shrewsbury Town cautious over Shaun Whalley injury return

The Salop favourite, 31, has missed more than a month of football since injuring his calf in the Montgomery Waters Meadow defeat against Sunderland.

Whalley has stepped up his comeback from the muscle problem, moving from the gym to the grass at Sundorne Castle.

But goalkeeper coach Danny Coyne, who is overseeing first-team affairs, says Shrewsbury are happy to take their time.

“He’s doing good. He got involved on Monday morning which was brilliant for him psychologically,” said Coyne.

“He just wants to get back. The guy loves playing football, I can’t stress that enough, he loves it.

“He’s chomping at the bit, he says he’s fit now but we’ve got to pull the reins back a little bit and ease him in.

“We’ll let him go and see how he reacts, comes through these periods and then he’ll be good to go.”

Academy boss Eric Ramsay, who is assisting Coyne during the interim period, revealed that the knock to midfielder Ollie Norburn was not thought to be serious.

Norburn limped off 55 minutes into Tuesday’s win over Plymouth but Ramsay suggested it was due to Town’s intense schedule.

Ramsay added that some of Shrews’ first-teamers were handed an extra day’s rest this week due to the busy period.