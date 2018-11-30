Newport County's Michael Flynn out the race to be Shrewsbury boss but Kevin Nolan is keen

Newport County boss Flynn has previously been favourite to succeed John Askey but is no longer thought to be a candidate.

It is believed up-and-coming boss Flynn, 38, was interested in the vacant Montgomery Waters Meadow position.

Earlier this week League Two high-flyers County released a statement declaring there had been no formal approach for Flynn, pouring cold water on the link.

And it now appears the former midfielder will remain at Rodney Parade.

One candidate who is keen for talks with Town role is former Notts County chief Nolan.

The ex-Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham midfielder turned down an approach from League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Liverpudlian Nolan is based in Nottingham and favours a move to a club on the up, seeing Salop as a perfect fit.

Nolan, 36, took County to the League Two play-offs last season before a winless run at the beginning of this campaign saw his tenure come to an end.

He has applied for the Town position but has not yet held talks.

Town chief executive Brian Caldwell has stressed that Shrewsbury are in no hurry to appoint a new boss.

Today marks 18 days since Askey’s sacking, the timespan Town waited to appoint Paul Hurst in 2016.

But, under the temporary charge of Danny Coyne and Eric Ramsay, Salop have four wins from five and the Town hierarchy are comfortable with the club’s position.

Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts, who had been heavily linked with the role, has returned to favourite with the bookmakers but it is understood he is not looking to swap The Racecourse for the Meadow.

Flynn and Ricketts go head-to-head on Saturday night as Newport and Wrexham face off in the FA Cup.