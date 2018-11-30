Danny Coyne orders Shrewsbury Town to focus on the job in hand

Town’s goalkeeper coach, in temporary charge at Montgomery Waters Meadow, will not entertain a possible money-spinner until Salop scale the first hurdle tomorrow.

Coyne, who could be overseeing his sixth and final game in temporary charge of Shrewsbury with the impending move for Wrexham’s Sam Ricketts, said: “You don’t need any motivation in the FA Cup. You know me, I don’t like to look ahead of another game.

“Let’s concentrate on tomorrow and get a result.

“You’ve got this game – go and win the game. Whatever happens after that happens.

“You’ve got to respect who you’re playing regardless of what’s after it. If there’s a replay and you get drawn with what you’re deciding as a carrot (tie).

“It’s attractive sometimes, with revenue and publicity and things like that.

“But for me you’ve got to approach it into a professional manner and look to win it.”

Shrewsbury are assessing midfielder Ollie Norburn today ahead of the Iron’s visit.

Norburn took a knock on the knee during the victory over Plymouth on Tuesday and limped off after 55 minutes.

Winger Shaun Whalley (calf) is still absent but not far from a return.