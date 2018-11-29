Eric Ramsay wants more bite at the back from Shrewsbury Town

Ramsay, assisting Danny Coyne while Town search for a new boss, praised the side’s grit and resilience at the back as they claimed a first clean sheet in 11 games against Plymouth on Tuesday.

The coach stressed that more of the same dogged defensive work will help balance out a side that creates chances.

Town are up to a season-high position of 15th – three points from 12th – and, despite the lack of shutouts, have conceded the fewest goals (25) of any side in the bottom half.

Ramsay said of the important clean sheet: “It was the message at half-time. We knew if we did something we hadn’t done in the previous games with me and Dan then we’d see the game through.

“Where recently we probably hadn’t been as good as we might be on set-pieces, a little bit lacking in bite around our own box, we saw that on Tuesday night.

“There are some very professional, very experienced heads in the dressing room and they know the right messages that need to be given at key points in the game.

“I felt that in the second half we showed that resilience and grit you need to keep a clean sheet and that was huge because the side’s full of goals and chances.”

Town boast the second-best goal difference in the bottom half as they returned to winning ways after a first defeat under Coyne.

“I don’t think there’s been a 15-minute spell where we haven’t made chances in the last four or five games,” Ramsay added.

“If we’re able to keep clean sheets on top of that then the side can do really well.

“It hadn’t escaped our attention. We’d leaked goals where we might not have leaked goals.

“There have been messaged given to rectify that it was reflected in the performance.”