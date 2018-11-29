Bernard McNally column: No rush for Shrewsbury Town to appoint a new boss

With the fighting spirit they have shown, and the wins they have picked up over the past couple of weeks under caretaker Danny Coyne, there is no rush to find a replacement for John Askey.

Coyne, with the help of young coach Eric Ramsay – who has stepped up from the youth set-up and earned rave reviews – has done a great job.

The players are working their socks off for the pair, as well as the fans of course.

Some supporters may be a bit disappointed that goalkeeper coach Coyne has stated he is not interested in a career in management, but fair play to him for making his stance clear.

And even more credit for getting that work-rate back up and giving fans something to smile about again.

I was at Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory against Plymouth at Montgomery Waters Meadow and, in all honesty, it was not the greatest of games.

But they dug in and got the three points, which is all you can ask for.

Plymouth were a pretty poor team but you still have to beat what is in front of you.

Greg Docherty and Fejiri Okenabirhie got the goals – and those two seem to have found their mojo again since Askey’s departure.

Okenabirhie has hit the goal trail – his confidence will be sky high – and Docherty is showing why Rangers took a chance on him.

The form of those pair bodes well for whoever does end up taking the reins.

At the moment it is looking very rosy. There are a lot of positives – the diamond shape being another one.

That formation is working well. I have played in it myself and it does allow you to move the ball around quickly.

The one flaw with it is that it can leave you a bit open on the flanks – putting too much pressure on the full-backs – but it has been effective so far, so long may that continue.

In terms of who will get the top job, Robbie Fowler was there on Tuesday and then rumours started swirling around about him.

Sam Ricketts is another name that has been mentioned quite a lot.

I think the Shrewsbury hierarchy are being very shrewd at the moment.

They are doing their homework to make sure it is the right appointment – and you cannot argue with that, especially as the team has been picking up results to move up the League One table in the meantime.

The Town board are doing their best to make sure they bring in a boss whose enthusiasm can rub off on the squad, so let’s hope the patient approach pays off.