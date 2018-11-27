Shrewsbury v Plymouth preview: Academy boss Eric Ramsay plans path into senior football

Ramsay has been right-hand man to Danny Coyne for the last fortnight as Town have won three from four games in the wake of John Askey’s sacking.

At the fledgling age of 27, Ramsay will again be prowling the Montgomery Waters Meadow touchline with Coyne tonight as Town host Plymouth in League One.

The Shrewsbury-born highly-rated coach joined Town from Swansea – his first professional role – where he worked closely with bosses Michael Laudrup and Garry Monk while with their under-18s and under-23s.

Ramsay, who lives across the mid-Wales border in Llanfyllin, has received rave reviews for his coaching methods and delivery while overseeing first-team duties.

The Loughborough University graduate sees himself as a coach, but has aspirations of making the grade at senior level.

“Yes, I think so. It’s always been an ambition of mine,” he said of working in senior football.

“This experience so far is definitely something that would not have changed that. It would only have strengthened that.

“It’s something that I’ve really enjoyed. Whether it’s now or in three, four or five years time – who knows?

“But it’s definitely something on my agenda.”

Ramsay, who adds his role as coach educator for FA Wales to his packed CV, continued: “At the moment my skill set is as a coach, 100 per cent, that’s what I bring to the table.

“It’s probably a natural pathway for a coach who chips away at it for a number of years to one day turn their hand to management.

“That’s probably a way off for me at the moment. I’ve certainly enjoyed watching Dan in action as a manager. I’ve been conscious of taking things when I’ve seen other managers in action at close quarters, noting what’s done well and what isn’t.”

Ramsay is actually one of Shrewsbury’s own. He was part of the club’s Centre of Excellence and then had spells with TNS and Newtown before moving away to study.

He quickly called time on a playing career after featuring in the Midland Alliance and Welsh Premier League and gave a fascinating account of stepping into a professional dressing room without a significant career.

Ramsay said: “If you haven’t got a playing background of any note then you’ve really got to do your homework to become a coach who works at a good level.

“First and foremost you’ve got to be a real student of the game.

“You’ve got to have a variety of experiences and bring something else to the table because you can’t bring an illustrious playing career of 500 league games.

“You’ve got to be able to bring something. There are numerous examples of non-playing coaches that have excelled.

“I guarantee that each of them will be a phenomenal coach or phenomenal at planning, analysing and preparing from a tactical point of view. There’ll be no poor coaches who are non ex-players in the game.

“It’s always something I’m conscious of. You’ve got to be the most capable person in the room if you’re in the coaches’ room and you haven’t been a player.”

Ramsay faces a Pilgrims side tonight who have arrested their early slide and have won three of their last five league outings.