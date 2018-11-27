Shrewsbury Town are re-energised for busy schedule, says Danny Coyne

Tonight’s visit of Plymouth is the third in a run of six league and cup games in 18 days for managerless Town.

Goalkeeper coach Coyne, heading into his third week in temporary charge at Montgomery Waters Meadow, revealed his players were below their target running distances in Saturday’s reverse at Wycombe.

But the Welshman stresses his ranks are re-energised ahead of the clash against the Pilgrims, while warning Town cannot simply raise their fitness levels over a short period of time.

He said: “We were down on our distances. We mentioned this to the lads before we started training when we were put in charge.

“We need to start doing things fitness-wise in small increments.

“You can’t just say ‘bang’ we’re going to do this and now we’re going to be fit or cover the distances every week, it doesn’t work like that.

“You’ve got to do these things in stages. The amount of games we’ve had in a short space of time is going to take its toll on the lads sometimes.

“But we’ve addressed different things and everyone seemed revitalised yesterday. There was that desire and determination to put everything right tonight.”

Advertising

Shrewsbury have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of third-bottom Argyle.

Winger Shaun Whalley has stepped up his comeback from a calf injury by taking part in warm-ups at Sundorne Castle.

Town are back in FA Cup action against Scunthorpe on Sunday before a Checkatrade Trophy tie with Walsall a week tomorrow and a league trip to Burton on December 8.