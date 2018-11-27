Shrewsbury Town 2 Plymouth 0 - Report and pictures

Danny Coyne’s men returned to winning ways by ending a six-game winless run against the Pilgrims dating back to January 2002.

The shut-out against a limp and uninspiring Plymouth was Shrewsbury’s first clean sheet in 11 games.

Donning their away strip as part of the club's 'Orange Tuesdays' promotion, Salop did not have to be at their best to see off The Green Army as the hosts two sharpest threats in front of goal produced the business in either half.

A stinging Docherty drive from outside the box just after half hour - his sixth of the season - and Okenabirhie’s eighth of the season as the game entered its final quarter proved enough.

It was the in-form latter’s fifth goal in four games as the win - a fourth in five games under Coyne - moved seven points clear of the League One drop zone.

Despite tackling their third game in six days amid a run of six clashes in 18 games in all competitions, Coyne again remained faithful to the majority of players that have served him well.

Town’s one change was in the back line, where James Bolton was reintroduced to the League One starting XI for Josh Emmanuel, who was not involved in the entire 18.

It was right-back Bolton’s first league start for exactly a month, since he started in Shrewsbury’s miserable 3-0 reverse at Oxford United under John Askey.

Coyne admitted Town’s running levels were down for Saturday’s loss at Wycombe, but insisted on Monday that his players were revitalised despite the hectic schedule.

Visitors Plymouth had steadied their disastrous start to the season. Derek Adams’ men went into the Meadow clash with three wins from their last five games.

The Green Army’s away form has been patchy at best. Their last two trips on the road had resulted in a 4-1 success at Scunthorpe and a 5-1 hammering at Luton.

But they boasted one of the most in-form hitmen in the league in former Salop man Freddie Lapapo, who has 10 goals in all competitions this term.

Ladapo threatened his former loan side inside five minutes but Steve Arnold showed sharp reactions as the ball rippled the side netting.

But the hosts were dominant of the ball for the early stages. Top scorer Okenabirhie uncharacteristically fired wide from the edge of the box after neat build up. Docherty then kept Argyle keeper Matt Macey alert from a narrow right angle.

The opening quarter provided little excitement as Town searched for a spark as they knocked the ball this way and that. It almost came in the shape of a swerving Luke Waterfall rocket from 30 yards that Macey just about dealt with.

Plymouth showed the class they do possess as a lovely drag-back and pass from Ruben Lameiras played in Ladapo who was inches wide across goal.

Shrews responded with some zip in their own play as Ollie Norburn, Anthony Grant and Docherty combined for the latter’s flashed shot that arrowed wide.

Town’s lead, 10 minutes before the break, was deserved as Docherty, with his third meaningful effort of the night, made the Pilgrims pay.

He was found in acres of space on the left and allowed to cut inside before lashing in low at the far post. Macey would have liked to get down quicker to the strike.

Arnold had to be at his best five minutes later to keep out an inadvertent Waterfall touch. The keeper spectacularly rose from the deck to tip over.

Town’s deserved lead forced the visitors to shuffle their pack at the break as Adams culled the width approach, taking off Lameiras and Joel Grant for Graham Carey and Ryan Taylor.

Coyne found himself forced into a change 10 minutes after the re-start as Norburn left the pitch gingerly to be replaced by Alex Gilliead. The pacy winger took up a central position.

The second period did matched the first in terms of a spectacle. Plymouth were uninspiring in possession but Town did not move quickly enough to further punish them.

Okenabirhie wriggled through to shoot at Macey from outside the box before firing at Macey before sub Gilliead dragged wide from distance.

Plymouth had began to look interested, bringing urges from the Town fans, before Okenabirhie’s decisive second midway through the half.

The frontman fired coolly under Macey from close range after an inadvertent Plymouth touch had set him free in the box. His unerring finish the symbol of a confident striker.

Docherty sent a rasping drive over the top after breaking the length of the pitch as Town went for the jugular.

Any wind remaining in Argyle’s sails was totally knocked out by Town’s second and the visitors accepted their defeat without troubling the Town backline and Arnold.

Coyne stressed on Monday that clean sheets did not bother him, as long as Shrewsbury were winning - and he got the best of both worlds in this comfortable success.

Teams

Shrewsbury Town (4-4-2 diamond):

Arnold; Bolton, Waterfall, Sadler ©, Beckles; Grant, Norburn (Gilliead, 55), Docherty, Laurent; Amadi-Holloway (John-Lewis, 80), Okenabirhie (Eisa, 90).

Subs not used: Coleman (gk), Haynes, Sears, Colkett.

Plymouth Argyle (4-1-4-1):

Macey; Moore (Riley, 70), Songo’o, Canavan, Smith-Brown; Fox ©; Lameiras (Carey, 45), Ness, Sarcevic, Grant (Taylor, 45); Ladapo.

Subs not used: Letheren (gk), O’Keefe, Grant, Jephcott.

Referee: Lee Swabey

Attendance: 5,279 (370 Plymouth fans)